Kriti Sanon's Manish Malhotra blouse is as pearl-personified as Deepika Padukone's Abu & Sandeep creation

What better time to catch up with pearls? Motivated by the outfits of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra, here is the clash of creations we never saw it coming. Something elegant, something beautifully white! Many credits to the explosion that started in 2022 when Deepika Padukone sealed up her look as a jury member for the Cannes Film Festival. We haven't removed this chapter from our books but held onto another quite similar look which was recently donned by Kriti Sanon.

And don't we all just love it when we know that we can never be under-ready to attend a wedding? Pearls in particular are used commonly as jewellery and accessories like necklaces, earrings, tiaras and brooches. Whether you style your look in a traditional or modish way, pearls are classic and can very interestingly add a luxurious appeal to your look.

Every once in a while, an inspiration arrives that we can't get enough of, and all hot on our lust list are two designer ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood actresses. Ahead, we explain how their modern combined retro looks took hold of our attention.

Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Kriti Sanon in pearl-embellished outfits

Deepika Padukone

Pearl-Licious and how! The Pathaan actress looked gorgeous in a custom Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree which was intricately patterned and designed with pleated and voluminous ruffles. Her off-white chiffon ensemble consisted of a trail that was only possible through its pallu. Padukone's radiant look was only complete with an embellished bustier blouse that bore pearls and crystals. These were beautifully accompanied by a statement high-neck pearl collar.

Jackets no longer take center stage, these are pretty passé in 2023 and a topper as contemporary as the pearl-adorned piece can be teamed with multiple outfits. The Piku actress' look was accessorized with circular and studded earrings. Her hairstyle was that of a sleek bun and was also perfect in terms of makeup with metallic eyeshadow, mascara and black kohl.

Kriti Sanon

Here is the pearl-powered look we woke up to today. The Adipurush actress wore a Manish Malhotra set which included a satin saree, a sleeveless sequin blouse, and a pearl-embellished and tiered topper. Abu and Sandeep’s collar creation bore a high neck and it closely collides with that of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's maternity look in which she wore a multi-paneled and trailing cropped blouse. Not just in terms of pearl-likeness but also in the arrangement of pearls on the saree as well as the blouse.

Sanon's look was styled by Sukriti Grover with NeedleDust juttis and sans jewelry. Her hairstyle was stunningly straight and a dash of metallic eyeshadow tied up her look together.

