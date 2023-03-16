Kriti Sanon's Polite Society bodysuit and latex pants are too comfy, too sporty for Spring

It's Spring 2023. What are your plans? Ours is blue and bodysuited. Even more of a reason to live in the pool all day and night. So, are we any strangers to bodysuits? Loved too much and treasured too hard, bodysuits are on a spree of defining them as not merely a holiday basic but are style-able for more plays than one. Take it for a date with your jeans or tracks or wear it for a beachside brunch. Kriti Sanon stylishly confirmed that she isn't abandoning bodysuits and she isn't alone, certainly. We too are ready for bodysuit days.

Known for her cool-fashion-forward approach to pulling in too many cut-outs into her style, the Shehzada actress's outfit from last night's Pop Kaun screening looks sporty. The 32-year-old rocked separates which featured baggy pants and a black top. You and we know that it isn't a top but made to look like one. A serious question - can we just purchase bodysuits and style them with shorts and more and live the comfiest spring and summer life?

Kriti Sanon’s chic summer style mode

As we step into a bodysuit binge, let us look at blue first. Famous for painting eternal pictures of skies and waters naturally, can blue and its shades be forgotten? Do you love to see yourself all coloured up? Here go your picks for the season. The Mimi actress wore a monotone cloud blue 'Shea Butter Bodysuit' from Polite Society. With a Viscose blend as its fabric and a front cut-out to adore, it looked buttery smooth and simply sexy.

Kriti Sanon's sleeveless number worth Rs. 3,500.00 with a high-neck and tight fit was teamed with latex black pants which bore a drawstring detail. Sneakers are an oldie but a goodie always, so wear a pair of white and put on your favourite mini hoop earrings. Effortless style done, next up let us focus on your makeup and hairdo. The Heropanti actress picked out pink lipstick, kohl and her hair was clipped at the back.

Can you rate her look on our #OMB scale as well? (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's Tarun Tahiliani lehenga is pure prettiness with floral glamour