Kriti Sanon’s red and blue Nitya Bajaj saree with oxidized accessories is the ULTIMATE Navratri inspiration

In the realm of fashion and glamour, Kriti Sanon emerges as a true beacon of elegance and style. The gorgeous Dilwale actress was recently spotted and snapped in Ahmedabad while promoting her upcoming movie, Ganapath. The classy diva was papped in a special red and blue traditional saree with sequin embroidery that made our hearts flutter. The gorgeous Hum Do Hamare Do actress’ ethnic ensemble redefined Navratri fashion, igniting a fire of inspiration that is impossible to ignore.

So, without any further ado, Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at the Luka Chuppi actress’ super stylish ethnic and elegant ensemble? Are you ready to dive?

Kriti Sanon looked exquisite in a colorful saree with sequins

The talented Bhediya actress was recently seen wearing an amazing blue and red drape created by none other than the iconic ethnic wear designer, Nitya Bajaj, who is known for her fabulous and unique designs as well as quality supremacy. This straight-off-the-runway saree combined the magic of special Bandhani print with exquisite Ajrakh block print, which celebrated tradition at its very core. The saree was also laden with gorgeous sequin embroidery and a beyond-special gold scalloped lace at the edge of the drape. Furthermore, the Adipurush actress also chose to pair her well-draped saree with a matching well-decorated and colorful sleeveless blouse which has a sultry plunging neckline, adding to its overall allure. We’re totally in love with this outfit styled by Sukriti Grover!

The talented Shehzada actress further chose to complete her colorful ethnic ensemble with matching sandals. But that’s not all, the exquisite Raabta actress accessorized her outfit with amazing oxidized accessories like vintage silver kadha bangles from Silverline Jewellery with matching rings, stud earrings, and a beautiful silver and blue choker-like traditional necklace from Apala by Sumit. Furthermore, the Housefull 4 actress also chose to carry an aesthetic traditional silver oxidized bag with an intricate design, from Candidham. These special pieces have undoubtedly elevated her outfit beyond comparison, don’t you agree?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the beautiful Panipat actress’ exquisite hair and makeup game, which was of course, also on point. The Arjun Patiala actress chose to tie her hair up and style it into a center-parted low and sleek ponytail. On the other hand, her super special makeup look with, a simple bindi, well-formed eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, roughed cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy peach lip color, totally complimented and elevated her look.

The classy Ganapath actress has given us a memory that will forever inspire our Navratri celebration outfits. Don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us below, right away.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani is TOO HOT TO HANDLE in halter neck mini-dress with body-hugging silhouette and plunging neckline