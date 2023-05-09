Kriti Sanon's Rimple and Harpreet Kalidar set is lesson on back to colours, back to royal chic

Looks like pure glamour and a win. If you know, you know. And, to the ones who don’t have the slightest clue about what we are talking about - Kriti Sanon is a true Anarkali girl. The Bollywood actress has been seen wearing ample Anarkali suits on various occasions, including red carpets, promotional events, and weddings. This includes both simple and heavily embroidered ensembles, with a range of different colors and designs. Here we are set to link you to the diva's new fashion diary so you can ace your look as a wedding attendee. Fresh inspiration, anyone?

Cannot really ditch certain weddings, right? We could be your stress-free dost for when you are dubious about what attire to pick. Whether you're switching up the notes of a fashion statement or keeping it at a minimum, keep a check on the weather forecast. There comes a day when Summer instantly transforms into the Monsoon and won't we all be left with more questions than one, right? (You may want to attend a wedding in Bengaluru for a more evidence-based and real-time explanation).

Kriti Sanon is a desi diva in a Kalidar combo

Kriti's ethnic outfit for the movie promotions of Adipurush has what we call the balance in terms of hues like pastels that are widely worn in the humid months and long sleeves can keep you warm when rains are let loose. While traditional colors like red, green, and gold are popular for weddings, you can also experiment with pastels, blues, and pinks. Anarkali suits come in a variety of fabrics, including silk, cotton, georgette, and chiffon. For weddings, it's best to opt for silk or other heavy fabrics that give a more formal look. Well, Sanon's look for an evening at Hyderabad with actor Prabhas and the team had it all.

Entrepreneur and fashion stylist Sukriti Grover put out details about the actress' look and we checked in further into her Rimple and Harpreet ensemble. It is available as the Ice Blue Silk Kalidar Set for a massive price point of Rs 215,000.00.

Everything was so fabulous about it. It featured a maxi kalidar with full sleeves and the whole of it was embroidered with chikankari detailing and more such as marodi ka kaam, resham, sequins and pearls. Above all, it was colorful, bore a broad border, and had floral motifs - can the heart get any more convinced? One question: Do gilets really look so good? Kriti's was already popular to our eyes for its hues, embellishments, buttons, fit and more. This was fittingly teamed with a tulle dupatta which was as phenomenally designed as her Kalidar. This too felt like the norm was achieved yet again- many colors, attention-drawing patterns, and so on.

Anarkali suits can be accessorized with jewelry, clutch bags, and footwear. For weddings, it's best to choose jewelry that complements your suit and doesn't overpower it. A pair of matching heels or sandals can complete the look. Kriti too rocked a couple of these that include stackable boond rings from Phiroza and a tiered choker necklace and pearl drop earrings from Amrapali Jewels. Her hair was tied into a bun and in the name of makeup, she swore by black eyeliner, a flawless base, and a glossy pink pout.

