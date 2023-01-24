Kriti Sanon's Runaway The Label under Rs 10K co-ord set is forever kind of chic for a brunch

All lime and love. Do you have a shopping routine for your closet? There's an upgrade and we hope you get all the tea about it. Co-ordinated sets witnessed top-demand status in 2022 and the good news is it isn't shutting off in 2023. Its territory seem to be growing massively and we love how Kriti Sanon's leaning towards all the chic steps, especially with her OOTD. The process has been swift and a work of slay. Here's what we have in the name of a new look for you to wear to brunch.

Crush on, crush on honey! First things first, isn't the colour to swoon over? Black co-ordinated combos are always on mind but is there more glamour to steal? Get yourself a two-piece Kenzy set for a very loved February from Runaway The Label . It's pretty pocket-friendly and that's why we're all in the interested team. Get her crop top for Rs. 2,400 which flexes a cross-folded square neckline, thick and double shoulder straps and a curved hem.

Kriti Sanon looks fabulous in a crop top and thigh-high slit skirt

There's more to meet, said the top and we listened. The Bhediya actress also donned a pencil-fit midi skirt with a price tag of Rs. 3,000.00 which had a thigh-high side slit and a side seam invisible zipper. Who is with us cheering for gold accessories? Look at what a statement the hue can make. Always at the ready, this hue was chosen for styling Kriti. She donned gold-coloured kadas from Tulua, bangles from Aquamarine Jewellery, Eros ring from Radhika Agrawal Jewels and hoop earrings. To style gorgeously, she also opted for transparent-strappy heels. The actress's top knot and tendrils were a pretty-to-look-at combo. She wore lipstick and her eyebrows were filled in to create a neat finish.