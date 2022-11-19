Kriti Sanon’s Safiya jumpsuit paired with Christian Louboutins proves fiery red is the color of the season

Kriti Sanon has been all about promoting her upcoming movie Bhediya with co-star Varun Dhawan and stealing the spotlight with her stunning looks. From mini dresses to statement gowns Sanon has been all about making fashion moments and we simply cannot get enough. This time on her visit to Dubai, Kriti Sanon managed to slay in a crimson red semi-draped halterneck jumpsuit by a designer label Safiya. If you want to recreate the Kriti Sanon-inspired fiery red look all you need to do is scroll on.

Kriti Sanon’s Safiya jumpsuit paired with Christian Louboutins

After Deepika Padukone’s all-red look , Kriti Sanon with her crimson red jumpsuit proves red is the color of the season. The actress was seen sporting a semi-draped jumpsuit featuring a halter neck and stunning caped detail in statement-making crimson red. Curated with a mix of heavy crepe, polyester, and elastane, the Jaime Crimson Red Jumpsuit is worth £1,042 or Rs. 101,040.80. The actress definitely managed to make jaws drop as she dropped red-hot pictures of her on the ‘gram. The bright red jumpsuit featured a halterneck silhouette with pleated details along with a slender belt that accentuated the waist. The ensemble then transcended into flared trousers. But what stole the show was the one-sided drape that added that extra bit of glam to the jumpsuit.

The red-hot outfit was enough to steal hearts, and celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover made sure not to overdo the accessory game. She kept it to a minimum with statement rings. Bold red lips were another perfect element that made jaws drop. To complete the makeup look she went with stunning kohl-rimmed eyes and a matte finish. For the hair, she stuck to a low ponytail with center-parting and tendrils to make the look more put-together. Another element adding to the look was brushed-in defined eyebrows. Go the Kriti way and pair your red look with silver pointed-toe heels like Kriti’s Christian Louboutins to simply stole the show.

If you’re on the hunt for a fuss-free, yet powerful semi-formal ensemble, take cues from Kriti Sanon and go for a red monochromatic look to stand out.

Kriti's red look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read | Kriti Sanon in an Akanksha Gajria saree inspires us to go bling and bright this wedding season