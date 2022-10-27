Kriti Sanon’s sarees are every girl's dream and we cannot stop praising the paramsundari

Kriti Sanon is one such actress who has time and again proved that apart from being extremely good-looking, she also is quite talented and never fails to make her fans skip a heartbeat on looking at her. She is a diva when it comes to her fashion game. Be it slaying like a queen or stepping out in casuals, Kriti always carries her in style. Uber cool and chic-like western outfits are surely a loved possession in every girl's wardrobe, but nothing beats the charm of the desi saree. Especially when the sarees are as gorgeous and exceptional as the ones Kriti Sanon wears. She has given us some extremely dreamy and fabulous saree looks that every girl dreams of. Scroll down to check out some of her best saree looks. The Golden Princess

Kriti Sanon looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this golden ensemble. Who would be able to take their eyes off the beautiful diva? She is seen wearing a golden Falguni Shane Peacock saree replete with sequins and feathers, that is styled with a full-sleeved blouse with tassels. The feather and tassels give the saree quite a modern and trendy touch. It is undoubtedly one of her best saree looks so far that is making her look like a princess. The Mimi actress has kept her hairstyle simple. She has left her hair open with a centre partition. Her smoky eyes and dewy makeup add the glam factor to her look.

The Floral Queen Floral prints are every girl's favourite. Be it western or traditional, floral prints go well on every attire. Kriti Sanon gives a girl-next-door vibe in this pink saree with a floral print all over. She wore designer Astha Narang’s ensemble and looked pretty. She tied her hair in a bun and decorated it with big rose flowers around it. Her minimalistic makeup included kohled eyes with liner, and pink lip shade and this made her look beautiful.

The Hand-Painted Saree Kriti Sanon rejoices in the sanctity of hand-painted strokes and dots, fusing both traditional and contemporary art. She wore a white sheer saree with a blue border. The highlight of this saree is that it is hand-painted. The gorgeous Kriti is draped in 150 hours of intricate hand-painted creation dipped in sublimely beautiful hues. The abstract print on the saree makes it a trendy one and we bet every girl would want to have it in their wardrobe. She paired her saree with a light blue-coloured sleeveless blouse with a thin back strap. She left her hair open and paired a light blue stone earring.

The Banarasi Delight Kriti Sanon oozes oomph in this pink-colored saree. She wore our rich Indian culture in the form of 9 yards and looked absolutely royal. She wore a handwoven Pink silk saree from the Indian handloom luxury brand Ekaya Banaras. The saree featured an abstract interpretation of a Coralline drawing and it took approximately 12-15 days and 120 hours to weave this saree. She wore an off-shoulder backless blouse with a ribbon tied behind. The actress paired her saree with a heavy jhumka and left her straight hair open. Her smoky eyes added to her look.

The White And Golden Glam The actress left us mesmerised as she draped herself in a white and golden saree. This ethnic wonder, known as Rajkumari saree, is from the shelves of fashion designer Mohammed Mazhar. The white saree came with a big golden flower design at the border, which added a glam quotient. A pair of golden earrings, statement bangles, and a few rings accessorised her look. Her makeup was glamorous as ever, while her centrally-parted locks were left open.

