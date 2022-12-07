Kriti Sanon's Self-Cntrd corset dress proves this season is more than just bling; Wonder what is its price?

It goes without saying that we can't stop talking about dresses this season. The world is excited to party and so are we. But for us, a party clearly begins when we've found a chic dress that will have us count minutes to wear it up and get on a quick selfie streak. So for a social butterfly and stylish star like you, here's the dress of the moment, a thigh-high slit perfection. It's a dress approved by Kriti Sanon, darlings!

Can't wait to bring this dress into our territory anymore. Proven to be the acceptable outfit of the party season time and again, dresses just keep getting kickier. Style up as you should in this midi 'Barbie' dress from Self-Cntrd which the Bhediya actress wore to fashion designer Manish Malhotra's birthday bash. Happy pictures from the night are still rolling on social media and we who willingly dig style notes are absolutely, and still so invested. Brought to our screens in a salmon pink shade, this monotone ensemble can be in the closet for days as it can be your date night pick past December as well which can have you not sulk in the blues of festival and New Year parties.

Extend this fun feeling dressed in this sleeveless dress which has its glamour on effortlessly with a corseted bodice with a front boning detail and pin hooks at the center. The neckline of this Rs. 5,600 outfit is beautifully flattering. Celebrity fashion stylist and entrepreneur, Sukriti Grover made it look like a spectacular choice as she chose accessories like hoop earrings and transparent-strappy stilettos. Notably, both these accessories do not qualify as a favourite for a transient time. With these around still and accepted by everyone, it feels like there is no room to hate these. They are winning it all. Have you picked one of these or both? Have these styled with not just your disco night outfits but also sarees and others.

Kriti Sanon looks like a bombshell in a bodycon dress

Kriti keeps her hairdo simple here and the makeup is at its glowy best. These are symbolic of pretty preferences. There is lipstick, ample highlighter, eyeshadow, and straight hair.