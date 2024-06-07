Kriti Sanon is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood. Time and again, she has showcased her fierce fashion sense with incredible wardrobe choices. Be it getting papped around town, at an event, or at the airport, her choice of ensemble literally ends up becoming the talk of the city. Well, her super amazing OOTN was proof of the same.

So, why don’t we zoom in and have a detailed glance at what the Do Patti actress chose to wear to the event?

Kriti Sanon looked amazing in a stylish strapless maxi dress:

The Crew actress has always been able to steal the spotlight the minute she walks into a room. All thanks to her incredible personality, incomparable charm, fashion fabulousness, and, of course, her beyond-beautiful smile. The same happened last night when she attended the screening of Munjya.

For this event, the Mimi actress went above and beyond to serve fierceness in a tricolored strapless maxi dress. The classy black, white, and beige-hued piece, known as the Calissa Maxi dress, was created by the fashion-forward label Seven Wonders. It was indeed a wise choice for the star-studded occasion. The classy ensemble also came with an affordable twist, at the unexpected price of Rs. 8,500.

The strapless ankle-length piece also had an alluring neckline that looked amazing. With contrasting colors and a relaxed silhouette, it was undoubtedly a work of art. The statement piece perfectly suited the diva’s slender frame. The triple color of the ensemble also elevated its aesthetic appeal. However, the fact that the dress had pockets legit stole our attention!

Kriti Sanon’s maxi dress is chic for your next coffee date with Bae, brunch with the family, or a shopping-heavy day with the besties. After all, it merged comfort and a relaxed appeal with class and sass, and that is a killer combination.

Meanwhile, the diva completed her classy OOTD with black Olaxis patent leather-trimmed mesh pumps from Yves Saint Laurent, approximately worth Rs. 90,986. This created a well-thought-out ensemble, and we loved that.

Kriti Sanon’s accessories and glam picks:

For accessories, Sanon kept things minimalistic so that her deserving dress gets center stage to shine on its own merit. This list included medium-sized Gen-Z-approved gold-colored hoops with matching stylish rings on her fingers. Even Kriti’s white, well-manicured nails, with matching caramel nail paint, were just amazing!

Meanwhile, Sanon’s hair stylist left her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a side parting. This elegant look framed her face perfectly while allowing her tresses to cascade freely. This is one of the most stylishly manageable picks for summer-friendly style statements, and we’re taking notes.

Last but not least, let’s talk about Kriti’s makeup. Her makeup expert went with a rather subtle and radiant look to go with her stylish OOTN, with a matte base. For the eyes, he added a touch of subtle brown eyeshadow with volumizing mascara for the lashes.

A subtle orange blush and some shimmery highlighter further complemented her attire. However, the glossy, nude lipstick was the highlight of the whole look.

So, what did you think of Kriti Sanon’s OOTN? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

