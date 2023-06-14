Kriti Sanon's Sukriti and Aakriti Anarkali, Kalamkari shawl are a story-rich customized outfit

Anarkalis have become a ceaseless feature in Kriti Sanons' fashion looks. It's not merely an outfit but a ritual. Adipurush will soon release but the actress has stepped into Janaki's shoes for a long time now and thus her promotional looks for the movie are extremely elegant. Yesterday she made her point with a custom-made ethnic attire that provided inspiration picked from the stories of history. True to form, it looked beautifully and artistically perfect. Are you someone who needs an exquisite ensemble for a cultural celebration?

Sanon came, saw and conquered her desi look. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the actress donned a graceful Sukriti and Aakriti Anarkali. Designed to look voluminous, it was flared and panelled neat enough that it put out a statement. It stood out as a treasure worth borrowing notes from for its long sleeves with floral embroidery in gold and a contrasting bright border, a fine embroidered neckline and a two-tiered hem. The beige on the exterior invited glamor but looked unparalleled on the whole with the gold intricately embroidered broad border.

Kriti Sanon’s recent look is an ethnic perfection

It promised a sense of delight with no dearth of borders. To highlight, borders of various patterns, sizes, and colors. The use of a shawl and dupatta symbolized a step-and-repeat moment. Give your memories a run and recall Kriti's Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's single look which included two sarees. Here, two other pieces were combined that enabled another mesmerizing getup.

Its distinctive dupatta with knife pleats bore the same embroidered motif her Anarkali housed and the shawl on the other side was a Shaza creation. Referred to as the 'Ayodhya Tales' shawl, it was hand embroidered by ten artisans and consumed 6000 working hours for this piece to be formulated.

The hand-embroidered and multi-colored Kalamkari masterpiece was deeply soaked in the scenes of Ramayana, Panchavati, Swayamvar, Ashok Vatika and Ram Darbaar. These together cover paintings of palaces, clothing, vegetation, birds and animals which were reimagined by the designer. Grover also mentioned in her carousel caption, "Intimate observation of books and references helped the artist to create the drawings so accurately."

Clearly, embracing every detail on the garb can have just as much of an impact as the accessories. It was majestic with jewels from an army of brands such as Amrapali, Curio Cottage, Surabhi Didwania's My Motifs, and Raabta by Rahul. It was layers and layers of opulence, mostly rimmed by gold tone, in the form of circular earrings, one studded choker and a plain gold necklace similarly patterned as her bangle, another stylishly-shaped hand accessory, and rings.

The 32-year-old's hair and makeup were a heavenly canvas put together by Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs. They chose black eyeliner, pink lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and a plait. Her braided hairstyle was adorned with an accessory and we were enamored by it.

