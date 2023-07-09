Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya dazzles in a gorgeous lightweight floral pink saree; PICS

Shraddha Arya is among the talented actress of the entertainment world who enjoys a massive fan following. The diva has won the hearts of the audience with her talent and looks and continues to do so. Apart from her on-screen presence, Shraddha's off-screen activities have also made her fans fall in love with her. Whether it's sharing breathtaking photos from recent photoshoots or displaying her authentic and relatable personality on social media, Shraddha's genuine persona has garnered immense love and admiration.

Shraddha Arya's new PICS:

Shraddha Arya recently graced an event wearing a mesmerizing chiffon floral pink saree, and her beauty was truly captivating. The ethereal ensemble showcased her exquisite sense of style and elegance. The floral pattern on the saree added a touch of sophistication which perfectly complemented Shraddha's persona. The soft and delicate chiffon fabric draped gracefully around her accentuated her flawless curves. The pastel pink hue of the saree beautifully highlighted her complexion. The Kundali Bhagya actress opted for a pastel pink jewellery set which perfectly matches her six-yard.

However, Shraddha maintained a perfect balance, allowing the saree to take center stage. Her hair was elegantly styled and opened and her subtle makeup enhanced her features, adding to her overall charm.

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

About Shraddha Arya's professional life:

Shraddha Arya made her debut on-screen as a participant in India's leading Cinestar's Ki Khoj, which aired in 2007. She then starred in several regional films and has also been a part of a Bollywood film titled Nishabd. The actress made her Television debut with Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki. She then did several shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si, and more.

However, her breakthrough performance in Kundali Bhagya gained her immense fame, and she has been unstoppable since then. Speaking about her upcoming project, Shraddha is all set to make a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

