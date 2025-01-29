Kylie Jenner channels the French girl aesthetic in stylish Chanel tweed co-ord at Paris Fashion Week

Kylie Jenner just did what she does best—turning heads and serving high fashion with effortless ease! The beauty mogul graced the Chanel Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week on January 28, and let’s just say she ate and left no crumbs. Ditching her usual risqué ensembles, Kylie embraced the epitome of quiet luxury—a classic Chanel tweed co-ord set—proving once again that she can do both sultry and sophisticated.

Kylie’s outfit was a masterclass in texture and timeless elegance. She wore a cropped white tweed jacket that exuded classic Chanel, featuring gold-toned buttons, structured pockets, and the brand’s signature textured fabric. The highly structured silhouette of the jacket balanced its cropped length, adding just the right amount of polish.

The tweed pleated mini skirt added a flirty, youthful touch to the ensemble, perfectly complementing the structured jacket. The pleats softened the overall look with elegance and an effortless charm.

No Kylie Jenner look is complete without standout accessories. She opted for a delicate, multi-layered chain belt adorned with trinkets and charms. Adding a vintage twist while staying incredibly trendy, the belt cinched her waist in a subtly flattering way, elevating her outfit with a touch of luxe.

She wore an anklet on her left ankle and stacked bracelets on her right hand, perfectly embodying quiet luxury.

To complete the look, she donned sleek black sunglasses, effortlessly pulling off that "cool girl" vibe. The dark shades against the crisp white tweed added an extra layer of sophistication, making the ensemble even more striking.

Keeping her beauty look minimal yet fresh, Kylie opted for softly blushed cheeks and a coral-toned lipstick that added just the right pop of color. Her hair was styled in tousled waves, lending a relaxed yet glamorous touch to the entire look.

Kylie Jenner's take on tweed was a perfect testament to how classic fabrics can be reimagined with youthful, trendy coolness. By incorporating playful accessories and subtle glamour into structured pieces, she struck the perfect balance between elegance and modern edge.

This look is ideal for brunch, a fashionable event, or even a daytime outing where you want to appear classy yet not too formal. Inspired by Kylie? Try modernizing tweed with chic accessories, minimal makeup, and a laid-back hairdo to achieve that effortlessly stylish vibe!

