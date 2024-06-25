Kylie Jenner pulls off bold all-leather look in a backless handkerchief top and skirt; take cues

Kylie Jenner, the 26-year-old beauty was seen in a Miu Miu cropped leather handkerchief top, paired with a large pleated midi leather skirt from the shelves of the same brand. Her ensemble was completed with a Miu Miu calf leather hobo bag and The Row Bare Sandals, adding a touch of minimalism to her otherwise bold look.

The footwear, which featured a 65mm heel, petite leather straps, and a tiny buckle closure, has become a hot favorite among celebrities who dedicatedly wear them out. Including, of course, Kylie Jenner herself.

Kyline Jenner pulls off a bold look in all-leather look

Jenner’s all-leather look managed to command all the attention it deserved without jarring the onlooker. One can say, it is as elegant as it is edgy. Her look defined a style that effortlessly blends a relaxed, contemporary vibe with tailored sophistication.

Further making the case was the makeup mogul’s petite shoulder bag. Its vintage-inspired shape reflected a casual and bohemian aesthetic to the overall all-leather look.

On the accessories front, Jenner added a pair of rectangular sunnies and a large suede belt in brown to break up her all-black look.

All about Kylie Jenner’s hair and makeup

Jenner’s hair was pulled back into a neat, sleek, ballerina bun. Equal parts sweet and snatched, the low-knot perfectly rounded off her fit. Kylie skipped jewelry, baring her neck and lobes, allowing her attire to do all the talking.

It is quite evident from Kylie Jenner’s outfit how she has adopted a 'less is more' approach to jewelry lately, using it sparingly to enhance her looks, and often opting to go without.

In case you are wondering how to make your outfits interesting without jewelry, head to Kylie Jenner's Instagram or style stalk her pap walks.

Shoes and belts can also be helpful when accessorizing. But when not wearing your ornaments, compensate with silhouettes, necklines, or even hairstyles.

Eyewear is also an alternative as there are so many fun shapes and sizes to choose from to add personality. While Jenner’s sunglasses befit the mood of her separates, they also elevate the chic demeanor.

Kylie Jenner in a Schiaparelli gown

After turning heads in this Miu Miu look, Kylie attended Schiaparelli's show in a glittering baby pink gown with a matching satin shawl— once again, no jewelry in sight!

Her gown featured sparkling crystals across its corset-style bodice, complemented by a satin pink shawl in the same hue, and a bridal-style face net that covered her head, each adding its own charm.

Jenner allowed the crystals on her gown to do the talking by sticking to her off-late no-accessories game, highlighting the stunning piece of artistry.

What do you have to say about Jenner’s style statement? Let us know in the comment section below.

