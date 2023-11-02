Kylie Jenner serves black magic in long PVC bustier gown: Timeless black-tie masterpiece

The incomparable star, Kylie Jenner, is one of the most fashionable and style divas in the whole wide world. The classy diva is known for her business sense, talent, beauty, and of course, her fashion-forward choices. The stylish businesswoman recently attended a prestigious awards event that took place at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday in New York City, and her ensemble was no exception. The Kardashians’ star had all eyes on her as she confidently graced the event and wowed everyone in a sleeveless black gown, making our hearts skip a beat. We are literally in love with her fit!

Jenner was honored for her new style line, Khy, which was launched yesterday through their website, So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the pretty Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s black ensemble for the occasion. Are you ready?

Kylie Jenner looked beyond beautiful in a stylish all-black outfit

For the star-studded occasion, the Kardashians star decided to wear a beautiful sleeveless black gown that showed off her toned arms. The off-shoulder piece of pure elegance also had a plunging neckline that added a layer of hotness to her classy ensemble. Furthermore, the take ted diva’s gown also had a PVC bustier top that brought some much-needed modern allure to her outfit. At the same time, the body-hugging fit of the dress hugged the socialite’s curves at all the right places, thereby, helping the diva flaunt her well-toned figure at its best. Meanwhile, the flowing bottom of the black gown helped the diva move gracefully through the event, adding to her immense confidence. To say that we’re obsessed, would be an understatement.

To complete her undeniably amazing outfit, the incomparable boss girl opted for strappy heels matching black PVC material to give her entire outfit’s aesthetic a rather harmonious appeal. When it comes to accessories, the classy star took a rather minimalistic approach with gold statement stud earrings that had a unique design and a matching gold chain bracelet. On the other hand, Jenner specifically chose to leave her dark raven-colored tresses open as she styled them into rather voluminous and super bouncy curls that beautifully cascaded down her back, like a charm. Doesn’t the talented businesswoman look super pretty?

To round out her entire look, Jenner also opted for an oh-so-glam yet dewy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, dark eyeliner, pretty mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery eyeshadow, rouged cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and an incomparably glossy nude-colored lipstick that accentuated her lips. The makeup not only complemented but also visibly elevated the allure and aesthetic of her elegant all-black outfit. Even the diva’s black manicured nails matched the vibe. It’s genuinely hard not to fall head-over-heels in love with her smile as well as her ensemble, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the classy diva’s ensemble? Are you a fan? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section, right away.

