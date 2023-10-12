LFW 2023: Alaya F walks the ramp in tasseled backless bralette with matching abstract bead-embroidered pants

The world of fashion is no stranger to spectacle, but every now and then, an event occurs that leaves a lasting imprint on the industry’s timeline. Lakmé Fashion Week 2023’s Day 1 was one such event, and it’s all thanks to the sensational Gen-Z fashion icon, Alaya F. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress’ recent walk down the runway was nothing short of a true revelation, as she donned an outfit known as ‘Nocturnal Enigma: The Tassel Tempest Ensemble’, a backless bralette paired with intricately embroidered pants, that left us begging and hoping for more.

So, why don’t we dive into the details of the dark unforgettable co-ord set worn by the Jawaani Jaaneman actress, which turned heads, made our hearts skip a beat, and ended up setting many fabulous fashion standards in the world of avant-garde fashion? Are you ready? Let’s delve right in and explore, right away.

Alaya F looks like a true revelation in a shimmery co-ord set

The U-Turn actress’ attire for her LFW 2023 was an absolute game-changer. The dark co-ord set that she wore featured a tasseled backless bralette which was not only a bold but also, a very tasteful choice, and redefined conventional notions of style and elegance. This off-shoulder top was laden with playful tassels that swayed with every step, drawing attention to her confident and radiant persona. The bralette’s sultry, deep plunging neckline and its backless design added a layer of allure to the diva’s fabulous ensemble.

The Freddy actress further paired this with a set of abstract bead-embroidered pants that left onlookers mesmerized. It was also laden with intricate beadwork which created a captivating visual mosaic that shimmered and sparkled under the runway lights, making everyone believe in the power of magic. This ensemble was nothing short of a sartorial masterpiece. The classy Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress completed her runway appearance with gorgeous dark block heels as well as simplistic statement earrings, that undoubtedly elevated the diva’s outfit.

The incomparably beautiful actress’ appearance in a shimmery ensemble, created by Paras and Shalini’s Geisha Designs as a part of their collection, Profusion, wasn’t just a fleeting moment of fashion glory; it set a new standard for the fashion industry. It encouraged designers to think beyond the traditional, to experiment, and to embrace bold choices without being afraid to shatter the boxes of what society considers to be ‘appropriate’. After all, there’s nothing wrong with embracing our sex appeal. This also proves that fashion isn’t just about clothes. It can undoubtedly be both aesthetically pleasing and thought-provoking. It’s quite safe to say that the talented actress Alaya F has swiftly cemented her status as a fashion trailblazer.

Alaya’s fashion sense has consistently made headlines, and her appearance at LFW 2023 only further solidified her reputation as a trendsetter. So, what did you think of the ensemble donned by Alaya F? Share your thoughts, right away, in the comments section below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta looks HOTTER THAN EVER in green polka-dotted dress with side slit; Redefines age is just a number