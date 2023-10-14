LFW 2023: Athiya Shetty's ramp triumph redefines elegance with gradient-laden one-piece wonder

Lakme Fashion Week is in full swing, and fashion fans are ready for some jaw-dropping outfits. Among the numerous breathtaking appearances, the queen of elegance herself, Athiya Shetty, drew everyone's attention. As she walked down the aisle, she oozed absolute elegance and charm. Her stunning attire took our breath away. With each stride, she displayed a captivating attire that highlighted her beauty. From the delicate faded work to the immaculate draping, the attention to detail was outstanding. Athiya commanded the runway with ease, creating an indelible impact on everyone in attendance. Her appearance at the LFW was nothing short of spectacular, and we can't wait to see what she wears.

Athiya Shetty looks stunning on the ramp

Athiya Shetty's gorgeous one-piece gown dominated the show at Lakme Fashion Week. Elegance flowed from her every step as she walked down the ramp. The costume was a work of art in and of itself, with practically undetectable straps and a dramatic neckline embellished with irregular edges. The attention to detail was exceptional, particularly with the fabric below the breast, which cascaded down to the waistline in a gorgeously draped fashion. The gradient effect of the cloth, on the other hand, was the genuine show stopper. It began as a light color and eventually transformed into a mesmerizing light purple tint, giving a wonderfully eye-catching appearance. Athiya Shetty has certainly established herself as a fashion star, leaving everyone in awe of her flawless style.

Athiya Shetty wowed in a stunning gown from Shivan & Narresh's Grounded in Nature collection at Lakme Fashion Week. She accessorized her ears with dazzling gold statement earrings that suited her attire, adding a touch of shine. She accessorized with brilliant matte polished silver flats to complete the outfit. The outfit's uneven high-low hem smartly allowed the silver flats to shine and steal the show. The elaborate design of the clothing, as well as the choice of accessories, demonstrated Athiya's outstanding fashion sense. She easily displayed her own flair in her attire, leaving a lasting impact on the runway.

Makeup and accessories

At Lakme Fashion Week, Athiya Shetty's makeup looked flawless. Her cheekbones were perfectly sculpted with a hint of brown, giving her face depth and definition. Her brows were perfectly done, framing her eyes. When it comes to her eyes, her brown makeup was an excellent decision, emphasizing her inherent attractiveness. But it was her muted-toned red lipstick that stole the stage, giving her a lovely and stylish appearance. She styled her hair in a side division, with the front flicks neatly coiled towards the back of her head. This hairdo complimented her attire wonderfully and provided a sense of refinement to her entire appearance. Athiya's attention to detail in her cosmetics and hairstyle definitely demonstrated her fashion savvy.

