LFW 2023: Dia Mirza exudes monotone magic as she walks the ramp in a pristine all-white co-ord set with jacket

Dia Mirza, the Bollywood actress and style icon who is known for her timeless beauty and impeccable style, has proved once again why she is an iconic figure in the world of fashion and entertainment. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress looked like a vision in a pristine white co-ord set, reflecting a sense of purity and sophistication, as she descended upon the runway at the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week 2023. The ethereal aura that she exuded was nothing short of magical, making her an epitome of elegance.

The ensemble that she was wearing, designed by the talented duo Pankaj and Nidhi, accentuated the gorgeous Made In Heaven 2 actress’ innate charm and grace. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at her incomparable outfit.

Dia Mirza looked magical in an all-white ensemble with matching heels

The Salam Mumbai actress was seen wearing a co-ord set featuring a white cropped shirt with matching floor-length skinny pants with bows at the diva’s ankles. This set was undoubtedly a testament to modern elegance, featuring a tailored top and high-waisted pants that perfectly complemented her slender frame. The clean lines and minimalistic design were a nod to the classic and timeless beauty that the Sanju actress embodies. The outfit, completed with silver heels, was a harmonious blend of style and substance, striking a perfect balance between contemporary fashion and traditional grace. However, what truly stole the show was the exquisite floor-length lace jacket that the Thappad actress wore over her co-ord set. We’re undoubtedly in love with this!

The jacket added an element of drama and sophistication to her look, turning heads as she gracefully moved down the runway. The intricate lacework and the flowing silhouette of the jacket added a touch of allure to the entire ensemble. To complete the look, by the designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi, the Dhak Dhak actress embraced the full-length jacket’s crisp collar and classic shoulder pads, a nod to the ’80s fashion resurgence. The shoulder pads, although a vintage element, brought a sense of power and confidence to her appearance, making her look like a strong and empowered woman of the modern era. Furthermore, the monochromatic palette allowed the Dum actress to shine as the central focus, with her radiant smile and confident strides stealing the hearts of the audience. Her choice of accessories was minimal, with a pair of delicate earrings and a simple clutch bag, allowing the ensemble to speak for itself. Doesn’t she look amazing?

Last but not least, let’s talk about the fabulous Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai actress’ choice of accessories, hair, and makeup. The incomparable Alag actress chose to accessorize her all-white ensemble with white earrings with ear-cuffs which were laden with pearls and matching silver rings. The diva’s matching watch wrist cuff was truly an extension of her personality. She further tied her hair up into a sleek bun coupled with an oh-so-glam makeup look. We’re still swooning over this one!

Advertisement

So, what did you think of the Bheed actress’ ensemble? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us right away!

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja glows in white cotton gown with fishtail design, black blazer and red heart bag from Alaïa