LFW 2023: Disha Patani aces ramp walk with plunging neckline bustier and extravagant embroidered lehenga

Disha Patani, the personification of perfection, never ceases to wow us with her figure-hugging outfit choices. It's no wonder that her curves have become the talk of the town. Disha Patani enters the stage on the third day of the famous Lakme Fashion Week, leaving us all in amazement. With all eyes on her, it's time to decipher her hypnotic gaze. Disha exudes confidence and elegance from head to toe. Her carefully picked dress for this occasion highlights her amazing body. Her ensemble's embellishments and complexity are sure to make an impact. As we wait for the reveal of her new outfit, one thing is certain: Disha Patani will steal the show once more and leave us speechless.

Disha exudes richness in golden lehenga at Lakme Fashion Week

The Malang actress stunned the audience at Lakme Fashion Week with a gorgeous golden lehenga ensemble. She simply matched it with a bustier with wide straps, providing both comfort and elegance. The bustier featured a deep plunging neckline and was embellished with beautiful golden zardosi embroidery, lending a sense of nobility to her attire. The entire bustier was embroidered with silk thread and completed with beautiful dabka embroidery work. The attention to detail was absolutely astounding, highlighting the workmanship and artistry.

The Bharat actress looked great in a magnificent lehenga on the occasion. The beautiful embroidery work on the lehenga was exquisite, with designs gently worked all over. The attention to detail was outstanding, lending an air of refinement to the entire appearance. The cut work hem provided a whimsical and trendy touch to the lehenga, making it even more distinctive. It's no surprise that this stunning lehenga came from Kalki Couture, which is famed for its beautiful designs and workmanship. The Radhe actress looked stunning in the lehenga, displaying her amazing fashion sense and making a statement as she went down the runway.

Minimal makeup and accessories for the heavily embellished ensemble

Let us now turn our attention to the Kung Fu Yoga actress’ accessories, which flawlessly complimented her outfit. She chose exquisite emerald green earrings to lend a glamorous touch to her look. She finished the ensemble with an emerald green ring that glittered easily on her finger.

Moving on to her hair and makeup, the Baaghi 2 actress’ hair was fashioned with free waves and a side partition, giving her a sleek and easy look. Her makeup was kept simple but striking, with a little black eye makeup that accentuated her mesmerizing eyes. The final touch was a light pink lipstick in a subdued tone, which added a soft and elegant touch to her entire appearance. The M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actress welcomed the runway with her dazzling beauty and flawless sense of style, leaving us speechless.

Did you like this look? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's ethereal noodle strap frock with mesmerizing long jacket and hairdo defies perfection