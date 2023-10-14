LFW 2023: Janhvi Kapoor commands attention in a strapless blingy top with black ruched draped skirt

Hello, fashionistas! Prepare to park your couches because the greatest fashion spectacle has arrived: Lakmé Fashion Week! Prepare for a mind-blowing exhibition of jaw-dropping clothes in the days ahead. This fashion extravaganza has begun in the heart of the country's capital, and believe me, you won't want to miss a beat. We're eagerly waiting to see who walked the runway and what stunning outfits they wore. Every fashionista's wildest fantasy has come true! So stay tuned for all the juicy details, and be ready to be blown away by the amazing creations parading down the catwalk. While you're at it, check out Janhvi Kapoor's latest look. It's out of this world!

Janhvi Kapoor wowed in a gorgeous attire at LFW

Janhvi Kapoor wowed in a gorgeous attire at Lakmé Fashion Week. She wore a strapless crop top with a plunging neckline, which added a touch of intrigue to her outfit. The top's glossy material was embossed, producing a visually appealing look with its forming lines. But that's not all; the other half of the top had layers of beautifully intertwined silver lines, providing a sense of refinement. Not to mention the gorgeous bugle bead embroidery in a mesmerizing design. It added a dark, shimmering charm to the top that was absolutely enticing. Janhvi Kapoor knows how to dress to impress.

Janhvi Kapoor upped her fashion game by wearing a lovely crop top with a nicely flowing skirt. This skirt was not your average skirt; it had ruched detailing around the waist, providing an abundance of gathers in between that gave drama and elegance to the entire design. What's more, guess what? The silver embroidery on the waistband of the skirt tied the entire look together flawlessly. The silver elements not only offered a hint of shine but also wonderfully complemented the top, resulting in a unified and eye-catching ensemble by Amit Aggarwal.

Hair and makeup

Let's have a look at Janhvi Kapoor's hair and cosmetics! Her haircut for the evening was effortlessly stylish, with basic open hair skillfully transformed into a sloppy, yet gorgeous look by the amazing Marce Pedrozo. This haircut complimented her entire look nicely, lending an air of casual charm to her appearance. Janhvi had a gorgeous look designed by the brilliant Savleen Manchanda for her cosmetics. Her makeup included flushed cheeks, which gave her skin a natural and bright shine. Not to mention her mesmerizing smoky eyes, which gave a touch of appeal and mystery to her whole image. Janhvi completed the look with a peach-colored lipstick that added a slight burst of color to her lips.

