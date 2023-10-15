LFW 2023: Kiara Advani OWNS the runway in black sultry embellished sheer dress with a corset-like silhouette

Bollywood has always had a long history of beautiful and fashionable divas who know how to command attention and slay at ramp walks but, nobody can quite do it like the queen i.e. Kiara Advani. The fabulous Satyaprem Ki Katha actress is known for her stylish ensembles, enchanting fashion choices, and of course, her insanely sultry ramp walks. After all, who doesn’t remember her channeling her inner Barbie at Falguni Shane Peacock’s last fashion show? Well, the classy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has recently, taken to the ramp yet again, as TRESemmé x Falguni Shane Peacock’s showstopper at Lakmé Fashion Week 2023.

So, without further ado, why don’t we dive right into the incomparably talented JugJugg Jeeyo actress’ ensemble from the fashion extravaganza? Are you ready?

Kiara Advani looked simply bold and edgy in a black and gold ensemble

The simply beautiful Kabir Singh actress recently set the runway ablaze with her fiery ramp walk as she turned showstopper for TRESemmé x Falguni Shane Peacock’s show at Lakmé Fashion Week 2023. The gorgeous actress was seen wearing a gorgeous off-shoulder, ankle-length dress made out of a sheer material. The piece also had a fitted, corset-like silhouette which hugged all the diva’s curves at the right places, helping her flaunt her undeniably well-toned body while adding to the outfit’s overall allure. The simply stylish actress’ black dress was also laden with sparkly gold beads and sequin work in a criss-cross pattern toll the very edge, along with a sexy back slit, which absolutely elevated her outfit.

The gorgeous Lust Stories actress further chose to complete her super sexy outfit with matching black peep-toe sandals with high block heels which complement her stylish outfit. Furthermore, the Shershaah actress’ stylish made the bold decision to go for a no-accessory look for this ensemble so that the main focus remains on the super-sassy diva’s stylish outfit. This bold move undoubtedly paid off because we swear, we cannot take our eyes off the Love Breakups Zindagi actress’ oh-so-smashing gown, can you? Last but, not least, let’s talk about the talented Govinda Naam Mera actress’ hair and makeup game which was also, a clear win. The stylish diva’s hair was tied up with a center parting and styled into a nice, well-tied, and super unique plait which was legit as long as the diva’s lower waist while two sleek flicks in the front framed her face to sheer perfection.

On the other hand, the stylish Good Newwz actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look, with a subtle yet sparkly eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner, well-shaped eyebrows, the perfect contour, rouged and highlighted cheeks as well as nose, and of course, enviable nude-colored glossy lipstick, helps raise the overall heat quotient of the dress while totally winning us over. It’s quite safe to say that the Laxmii actress’ appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week 2023 was a testament to her sartorial excellence and her ability to captivate the audience with her mesmerizing presence. In fact, with this collaboration, Falguni Shane Peacock and Kiara Advani have once again proven their fashion synergy, leaving us eagerly anticipating their future collaborations.

Advertisement

So, what did you think of the incomparable Indoo Ki Jawani actress’ black and gold outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: LFW 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp ablaze in tassel-laden bralette and modernized skirt with pearl drops