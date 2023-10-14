LFW 2023: Parineeti Chopra’s fabulous ramp walk in white caped saree celebrates her love for all things ethnic

The scene is prepared, and the spotlight shines as the lovely newlywed bride walks down the ramp. And who else but the stunning Parineeti Chopra could it be? She impressed everyone with her beautiful appearance on the fifth day of Lakmé Fashion Week. As the gathering progresses, it becomes clear that Parineeti has come to make a message. She oozes confidence and charisma with every move she takes. Her exquisite style and stunning attractiveness leave the audience speechless. Lakmé Fashion Week never ceases to impress us with stunning outfits, and Parineeti's presence is no exception. We're excited to see what stunning outfit she has worn.

Parineeti Chopra's dazzling ramp walk in saree

Parineeti Chopra steals the show with a gorgeous saree as she walks the fashion catwalk. It's a great joy to see traditional clothing earning a name for itself in the world of fashion. Parineeti's choice of a gleaming saree is stunning, drawing everyone's attention. The saree is perfectly draped, with a single pallu design that lends a sense of refinement. What truly distinguishes this saree is its thick border, which is embellished with stunning sparkly decorations that dazzle and shine. She demonstrates with each stride that the saree is a timeless outfit that can definitely make a statement on the runway.

Parineeti Chopra's saree combination includes an ivory white top. The saree itself has a deep scoop neckline and attractive half sleeves, giving the classic outfit a contemporary twist. She adds a new and fashionable twist to her outfit by layering it with a dupatta worn like a cloak. The delicate net fabric dupatta has a small border that offers a modest yet appealing touch. This gorgeous saree combination is the work of Faabiiana, from the 'Qurbat' collection.

Hair, makeup and accessories

Her hair was fashioned simply yet elegantly, with open locks falling down her shoulders and perfectly parted in the middle. She dressed her hair with sindoor, symbolizing her wedded joy, to add a touch of tradition. Parineeti chose a fresh and radiant look for her makeup, with warmed cheeks, a pop of red lipstick, and expertly done brown eye makeup that accentuated her inherent beauty. She opted to keep her accessories simple, with huge square diamond studs gracing her ears, providing a sense of elegance to her whole attire.

Parineeti's attention to detail extended to her magnificent neckpiece, which included a matching choker that matched her stone earrings precisely. But that wasn't all; just below the choker, she wore a gorgeous two-layered diamond necklace with abstract designs that provided a sense of individuality to her look. Our eyes traveled to her wrist, where she proudly flashed her wedding pink chooda, a mark of her marital status, coupled with a selection of golden bangles that provided a touch of elegance and charm. Parineeti decked her fingers with a variety of finger rings, each one bringing its own shine and charm. Parineeti's ramp style was taken to new heights with each meticulously picked piece of jewelry, confirming her superb ramp walk.

