LFW 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia sets the ramp ablaze in tassel-laden bralette and modernized skirt with pearl drops

The level of charm and glamour that has been brought forth by the Lakmé Fashion Week 2023 is literally unmatched. Ever since the fashion week started, we have witnessed a breathtaking display of fashion and style, and pure perfection on the ramp. Today, leading the charge for this gorgeousness was the enchanting Tamannaah Bhatia. The Jailer actress mesmerized the audience as she walked the runway for Vvani by Vaani Vats, showcasing their beautiful m collection named Piroi. In her striking attire, she looked nothing short of sheer perfection.

The fashion icon was recently seen wearing a gorgeous gold lehenga laden with pearlwork that ended up setting the ramp ablaze. What are you waiting for? Why don’t we just dive right in and take a closer look at this diva’s outfit? Are you ready?

Tamannaah Bhatia looked incomparably gorgeous in a magical lehenga set

The Bahubali actress’ ensemble was a masterful fusion of tradition and contemporary flair. She wore a tassel-laden, full-sleeved bralette, which added a dash of glamour and playfulness to her outfit. The bralette’s sultry sweetheart neckline added to the ensemble’s overall allure. In fact, its exquisite design with tassels all over the shoulders has our hearts, literally. The bralette featured intricate embroidery, reflecting the rich craftsmanship that is synonymous with Indian fashion. To complement the bralette, the talented diva donned a modernized lehenga skirt that was nothing short of a work of art. The skirt was a vision in itself, showcasing contemporary design elements while respecting the timeless charm of the lehenga. The modernized silhouette offered ease of movement and a sense of liberation.

But what made it all the more special was the fact that it was laden with pearls which added a delicate flair to the diva’s golden ensemble. They adorned the lehenga, adding an element of elegance to the outfit. The pearl droplets glistened as she walked down the runway, catching the light and the eyes of the audience. This combination of tassels and pearls was a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional aesthetics. To complete the look, the Bahubali 2 actress opted for minimalistic yet striking accessories. She wore statement earrings that complemented the neutral color of her outfit.

Last but sure as well not the least, let’s talk about the Bhola Shankar actress’ makeup and hair game which was absolutely on fleek. The gorgeous diva’s hair was kept understated and tied in a bun, allowing her natural beauty to shine through, and keeping the much-deserved focus on her ensemble. The Entertainment actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look, with a smokey and glittery eyeshadow, the perfect contour, visibly well-blended blush, highlighter, and glossy neutral lipstick, has legit won our hearts. Don’t you agree? It’s safe to say that Bhatia’s appearance on the ramp for Vvani by Vaani Vats was not just a walk; it was a mesmerizing showcase of fashion innovation. The designer, Vaani Vats, succeeded in creating an ensemble that was not only striking but also a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Advertisement

The Himmatwala actress’ appearance will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the highlights of the event. So, what did you think of the beautiful Lust Stories 2 actress’ exquisite ethnic ensemble? Comment below to share your thoughts with right away.

ALSO READ: LFW 2023: Dia Mirza exudes monotone magic as she walks the ramp in a pristine all-white co-ord set with jacket