LFW 2023: What did Saba Azad wear on the runway? 2 back-to-back looks DECODED

The glittering runway of Lakmé Fashion Week 2023 has somehow become even more enchanting. This happened when the multi-talented and dazzling Saba Azad graced it with her back-to-back presence during the first two days. As cameras flashed and the audience held their collective breath, all eyes were fixed on the Who’s Your Gynac actress who has made a name for herself, not only in the world of entertainment but also as a true fashion maven. The talented singer proved that she is not just a pretty face but, she is an extremely talented and confident force of nature.

It’s quite safe to say that the talented diva’s runway appearances at LFW 2023 were nothing short of breathtaking. So, why don’t we dive in and take a closer look at both the outfits that she wore on the ramp? Let’s take a closer look.

Saba Azad looked gorgeous in an incomparable metallic gold pantsuit

In her first appearance on the runway, for Raw Mango designer Sanjay Garg, the Songs of Paradise actress took a classy yet daring turn with a bold and edgy look. She wore a shimmering metallic co-ord-like gold gotta and silk pantsuit that radiated confidence and strength. The sleeveless ensemble combined a well-fitted top with a unique design with tailored trousers, and a dazzling sequined finish, showcasing her versatility in the world of fashion.

This beyond-classy look was a statement of power and a testament to the dynamism of her style. Azad had successfully transformed herself from a classic princess to a fierce fashion-forward icon with bold glittery eyeshadow, with a subtle makeup look. The talented Minimum actress ended up leaving everyone in awe of her ability to own any look she chooses. Don’t you agree?

Saba Azad looked fabulous in a classy crop jacket and pants

In her second appearance, for Geisha Designs by Paras and Shalini, the Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge actress's entrance onto the runway was a spectacle in itself. She not only walked the ramp but also delivered a live music concert, infusing the fashion show with an electrifying blend of style and music. Her free and fun dance routine added an extra layer of energy, making her appearance unforgettable.

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actress also showcased the brand's gorgeous designs in a rose gold co-ord set which featured a crop jacket with crisp lapels and shoulder pads worn over a gold glittery bralette, which brought a layer of sophistication. Further, the wide-legged pants, complete with a tie-up belt, complemented the ensemble perfectly, creating a chic appearance. She completed the outfit with pink sparkly sneakers.

Azad’s radiant presence and dynamic performance will undoubtedly be remembered as a highlight of this year’s Lakmé Fashion Week. The Karwaan actress’ 2 back-to-back looks were a testament to her chameleon-like style, effortlessly transitioning from classic elegance to bold, edgy chic. She has proven time and again that she is a trendsetter, unafraid to break the mold and redefine herself with each runway appearance. Ms. Azad, you’ve done it again!

Advertisement

We are eager to see what fashion sorcery the diva will bring us next. Don’t you agree? Did you like her outfits? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia brings back neon candy colors with Sabyasachi modernized saree and halter-neck blouse