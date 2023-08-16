Love red? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sabyasachi saree is perfect pick to make fashion statement at wedding soirée

Critically acclaimed for her acting, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always managed to catch everyone’s attention with her on-screen as well as off-screen wardrobe. Her personal style is quite balanced between comfortable and sophisticated. Well, Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes sure she tops the best-dressed list every time she steps out, and she does it again with her another eye-grabbing look in a red Sabyasachi saree.

At the musical concert of her upcoming film Kushi, Samantha served another statement look in her red saree that is all things fresh and classy. She draped her georgette number over a matching blouse that came with an open back. Styled by Pallavi, Samantha completed her ethnic look with a pair of giant earrings. If you are planning to make a statement at an upcoming wedding soirée, check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look in a red saree below.

Bonus: it is super light in terms of fabric

Talking about the blouse, as we all know Sabyasachi's designs are opulent and drop-dead gorgeous. The classy designs in deep-v or halter necklines are worth bookmarking for your trousseau, and there is no denying, no one does plunging necklines better than Sabya. Samantha's halter neck blouse with tie-up elements at the back is BOMB!

Samantha keeps it minimal and classy

Beauty-wise, Sam styled her short tresses in natural wavy look, giving us major ethnic fashion goals. For girls who are in doubt about how to style short hair while sporting a saree, well Samantha's look is worth all the attention. With makeup, the Shaakuntalam actress kept it minimal in black kohl, mascara-eyelashes, contoured cheeks, glossy lips and a shade of bright blush.

Well, the best part about Samantha is she likes experimenting with her style when the occasion calls for it. And guess what? You cannot just wear this look of her for roka ceremonies, but also at receptions and cocktail parties like a boss.

It's tough not to fall head over heels with Samantha's red saree look by Sabyasachi! What do you think about Sam's latest look from Kushi musical concert? Let us know in the comment section below.

