Loved Ananya Panday’s Saaksha & Kinni dress worn at Alanna Panday’s bridal shower? Here’s how much it costs

Ananya Panday’s love for breezy dresses is quite evident through pictures on her Instagram feed. Ananya often shares her pictures in printed summer dresses, and her style can be best described as comfortable yet chic. Just yesterday, Ananya stepped out looking gorgeous in a pretty white dress, as she attended her cousin Alanna Panday’s bridal shower. The actress looked absolutely radiant in a white summer dress that was oh-so-stylish yet comfortable at the same time. Did you love the dress as much as we did? Keep scrolling to find out its details, cost, and more!

Ananya Panday opts for white Saaksha & Kinni dress at Alanna Panday’s bridal shower

Alanna Panday’s family hosted a grand bridal shower for her on Friday night, and Ananya Panday made heads turn as she arrived for the event. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Ananya Panday wore a strappy dress from Saaksha & Kinni, which had a corset-style bodice, while the skirt had a flared silhouette. The straps of the outfit have criss-cross detailing at the back, which gives a halter-neck-like look at the front. What makes the outfit stand out is the hand-embroidered mirror and threadwork motif on one side of the bodice. The magenta-pink, beige, and yellow threadwork adds a bright pop of colour to the white dress. The dress costs Rs 23,000, and it’s just perfect for any special occasion during summer!

Ananya opted for a sleek bun and accessorized her outfit with a tiny black clutch, and a pair of nude heels. She ditched elaborate jewellery, and wore simple gold hoop earrings that complemented her white dress. She let the outfit do the talking, and also kept her make-up quite minimal. Check out the pictures below.

What did you think about Ananya Panday’s look at Alanna Panday’s bridal shower? Let us know in the comments below!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor's Alaïa denim set is the comfy blue we need to step into Spring