Loved bride-to-be Kiara Advani’s pink stole worn over white outfit? Find out its WHOPPING cost

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding is currently the talk of the town. The Internet is flooded with pictures, posts and updates about the couple’s wedding, which is set to take place on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagadh Palace. The pre-wedding festivities commenced yesterday, and on February 4, Kiara Advani was spotted at the airport as she left for Jaisalmer for her wedding. She arrived in Jaisalmer with ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and the actress took our breath away with her stunning look! She draped a bright pink stole over her white outfit, and even though her look was simple, it garnered a lot of attention. Kiara Advani opts for a pink stole from Hermes

Kiara Advani was seen making her way to the car along with Manish Malhotra after she arrived at Jaisalmer airport. Pictures shared by the paparazzi show her dressed in formal ivory pants along with a long-sleeved white top. A bright pink stole from Hermes was draped around her, and the price tag of the scarf will leave you with jaws on the floor. Kiara opted for Hermes Libris stole that cost a whopping 1050 dollars, which roughly costs Rs 86,000! The pink stole was the highlight of her simple yet stunning look. She accessorized with a Prada mini bag, a pair of burgundy heeled boots, and sunglasses. She left her hair untied, and opted for a fuss-free no-makeup look. In case you missed it, check out the pictures below!

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding Pinkvilla exclusively shared the details about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s three-day functions. “Most of the guests will arrive during the day on February 5, and special arrangements have been made to welcome them at the venue. The sangeet function is scheduled for the latter half of February 5, where Sid, Kiara, their family and friends will be performing. February 6 will have the mehendi and haldi functions, and will be followed by a party in the evening. The wedding is happening on February 7, and will be followed by a reception get together on the same day,” informed a source. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and other celebrities were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived in Jaisalmer yesterday to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

