Loved Mira Rajput’s chic white overlap gown with front slit? Here’s how much it costs

Mira Rajput Kapoor’s fashion game is on point, and the diva never fails to impress us with her sartorial choices. She can rock the most minimal outfits with great panache, and make them look trendy. Last week, Mira Rajput was spotted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai in a nude net saree from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta, and her subtle yet glamorous look left us in awe! This time around, Mira Rajput was seen in a beautiful, elegant white gown, and once again, her chic look left us impressed. Did you love her white gown as much as we did? Keep scrolling to know details about the outfit, its cost, and more! Mira Rajput dazzles in Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna white overlap dress

Mira Rajput recently attended an event, for which she wore Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna’s Omega white overlap dress. The diva took to her Instagram stories to share a few pictures of her beautiful look, and she exuded elegance in the white outfit. Mira Rajput kept her accessories minimal, and let her chic outfit do the talking. The white sleeveless gown from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna has an overlap silhouette with front slit detailing that makes the dress stand out. It features a satin collar and the metallic embellished details around the shoulder yoke take the look to a whole other level. It is chic, glamorous, and oh-so-gorgeous! The cost of the white gown is Rs 42,500. Check out Mira Rajput's pictures below!

Mira Rajput tied her hair back in a simple ponytail. She was seen wearing silver rings on her fingers and rounded off her look with rhinestone embellished heels. Doesn’t she look stunning? What do you think of Mira Rajput’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

