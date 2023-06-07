Loved Priyanka Chopra’s black Pucci crop top and gathered skirt from Beyonce’s concert? Check out its cost

Priyanka Chopra loves making a splash with her fashion choices at every outing, and rarely ever disappoints us with her looks. Priyanka’s style game is always on point, whether she is spotted at the airport, or at red-carpet events. She carries casual outfits just as effortlessly as her ultra-glamorous looks, leaving us in awe of her every time. A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra attended Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in London and shared some pictures. Her mother Madhu Chopra accompanied her. We couldn’t stop gushing over Priyanka’s sexy all-black outfit that she wore for the concert. If you loved the outfit as much as we did, scroll down for details!

Priyanka Chopra rocks a Pucci crop top and gathered skirt

Priyanka Chopra was dressed head-to-toe in Pucci, and she looked uber-chic in their Iride-print crop top and a gathered skirt. The V-neck black crop top had fitted three-fourth sleeves and a gathering at the front with adjustable drawstring front fastening. The drawstring was multi-colored and added just a hint of bright colors to the otherwise all-black outfit. The cropped V-shaped hem further made for an interesting detail, that added to the sultriness of the top. The top is worth 570 dollars on the brand’s website, which is approximately Rs 47,053.

Priyanka paired the crop top with a black gathered skirt that was equally as sexy as the top. It had a high asymmetric waist, with gathering detail on one side. The adjustable drawstring was multi-colored. Adding to the glamor of the outfit was a side slit, and Priyanka carried the look effortlessly. The skirt costs 670 dollars on the brand’s website, which is roughly Rs 55,300. This brings the total cost of her outfit to Rs 1,02, 353!

Priyanka Chopra left her hair open but opted for a messy, curly look. She paired her outfit with Emilio Pucci’s print stiletto sandals in black, neon green, and bright pink colors. It added to the funkiness of her entire look and perfectly complemented her outfit.

What did you think about Priyanka Chopra’s look? Tell us in the comments below.

