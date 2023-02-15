Loved Shah Rukh Khan’s green paisley print shirt in Pathaan song Besharam Rang? Here’s how much it costs

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released on 25th January in theatres, and has been breaking box office records. The film marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after over 4 years, and the superstar left no stone unturned in prepping for this role. Songs from Pathaan went viral as soon as they were released, and Deepika’s stunning bikini looks in Besharam Rang left fans mesmerized. Not just Deepika, Shah Rukh Khan also rocked some interesting, fun looks in the song. We especially loved Shah Rukh’s green printed shirt, and it emanated vacation vibes! Did you love it too? Keep scrolling to find out its details! Shah Rukh Khan dons green paisley print shirt by Ritu Kumar in Besharam Rang

At the beginning of the song Besharam Rang, Shah Rukh Khan is seen wearing a green printed shirt by Ritu Kumar. The full-sleeved shirt is in viscose crepe fabric, and features a beautiful paisley print. It is extremely trendy, and is perfect not just for vacations, but also for date nights! The shirt is available on Ritu Kumar’s website for Rs 9,200! In the movie Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan wore it unbuttoned halfway, flaunting his chiseled physique, and also flaunted the golden chains around his neck. The man bun, and sunglasses completed the relaxed, fun look.

Deepika Padukone’s swimsuit looks for Pathaan song Besharam Rang In Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone also aced holiday style and was seen in various swimsuits. First, she was seen wearing a Louisa Ballou Sex Wax yellow monokini, which had an asymmetric construction, a plunging neckline, and multiple cutouts. Next was a metallic one-piece swimsuit from Norma Kamali that featured a scoop neckline and body-hugging fit. Another standout look of Deepika from Besharam Rang was the orange bikini with a sarong.

