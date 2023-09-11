Made in Heaven’s Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju has a super colorful saree collection; Get inspired by her drapes

Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, the incredibly talented actress, thought leader, LGBTQIA+ activist, and doctor, is known for her ability to leave us speechless with her exceptional work as well as her fashion statements. This incredible diva who has left an indelible mark across the globe, with her role as Meher in the hit series Made in Heaven 2, has recently given us a glimpse into her magnificent saree collection. Her unique and vibrant choice of drapes has taken the fashion world by storm.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve into four remarkable occasions when Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju showcased her exquisite saree collection, leaving us utterly inspired? Let’s dive right in.

4 times Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju proved that her colorful saree collection is exquisite

The pastel dream:

The talented Made in Heaven 2 actress was seen wearing a gorgeous saree in the beautiful hues of pastel green and pink, embellished with sequins and beads. The talented actress paired it with a matching pink blouse laden with floral threadwork, and a deep, plunging neckline. She paired the semi-sheer saree, from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubika, with a matching traditional belt with sequins and crystals. She also accessorized her outfit with matching tassel earrings and a gorgeous statement ring.

The black and maroon effect:

The capable thought leader looked like a fashion icon to be reckoned with in the beyond fabulous Gulghast Arwa saree from Torani’s Gudiya Rani festive collection. The maroon and black saree is laden with unique traditional prints. The diva paired this incomparable piece with a delicate-looking black choli which was beautifully adorned with polka dots and matching block prints. The fabulous trans woman also accessorized her outfit with gold statement earrings and a matching bracelet from Sheetal Zaveri’s label.

The motherly love:

The strong LGBTQIA+ activist chose to wear a beyond-beautiful peach saree from her mother’s closet with gold embroidery. This beautiful heavy traditional print-laden six yards drape, with glorious gold borders, was paired with a matching fitted blouse with cap sleeves with gold embroidered edges with a supremely sexy deep square-shaped cut, at the back. The amazing activist chose to keep the accessories minimalistic for this one as she just went for simple gold jhumkas and a matching wristwatch to elevate her outfit.

The multi-colored affair:

The capable doctor chose to wear the gorgeous Nirmala Reckons saree with an abstract multi-colored art print from Whencut Goddamn by Venkat Gaddam. She further paired this drape with their incomparable fingerprint corset, with sleep straps and a deep, sweetheart plunging neckline. The talented fashionista also decided to elevate her outfit with glam makeup and statement earrings, septum rings, bracelet, and matching rings, from Isharya, Esme Jewellery, and Simran Chhabra Jewels. We’re simply obsessed with this one.

Undoubtedly, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju's saree collection embarks on a mesmerizing voyage, seamlessly weaving together a tapestry of colors, styles, and emotions. Her remarkable talent for harmonizing tradition with modern trends serves as a remarkable source of inspiration. Whether adorned in pastels, embracing her cultural roots, or boldly making a fashion statement, her saree collection mirrors her distinctive persona and flawless fashion acumen. In fact, her spectacular collection serves as an inspiration to all fashion enthusiasts, urging them to explore the endless possibilities of draping a saree with style and grace, don’t you agree?

Which one of these is your favorite? Share your thoughts and opinions with us in the comments section below.

