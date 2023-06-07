Madhuri Dixit bedazzles in an Arpita Mehta sari that is your best choice of sparkle for a Summer wedding

Madhuri Dixit just wore fashion's favorite hue. Just a couple of weeks ago, we soaked in the classic-ness of Cannes and its red carpet looks that were awash in red. Barbiecore is the new buzz but red is good old and timelessly trending. Back to the bay (glamor), Madhuri Dixit donned a designer ethnic attire recently. You know what it should be deciphered as a style inspiration for weddings. What are you wearing this Summer? Please tell us a sari and some more of it.

Dixit's sari won't earn you a stamp of minimalism on your mood board. It's ravishing and will give you the opportunity to take striking outfit pictures. She too wore an Arpita Mehta sari. For context, it's the second time we heard of the fashion designer's name this week as Adipurush actress Kriti Sanon wore a black mirror work saree. Does it elicit excitement? In a sea of saris, we found you two colors of joy already.

What makes this look so good? Madhuri's sari set had flames of radiance with hand embroidered work from the mirror, Kasab, to cut dana. While red was already at its spicy-statement best, the gold and beige color contribution work elevated it superbly. Her sari was clubbed with a sleeveless and completely embroidered blouse.

Madhuri Dixit serves an elegant look in a red desi attire

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress' look was styled by Tanya Virdi who made it greatly gold with a hand stack from Aquamarine Jewelry, drop earrings and a ring from Uban-thesaurus Jewelry by Harveen and heels from Stoffa. We're sending kudos to her makeup and hair artists on your behalf and us, of course. It's stupendous with a wavy hairstyle, red lipstick and black eyeliner.

Do you want to adorn yourselves with more gold? Wear anklets with traditional outfits. Given the noise it sparks, it calls for instant attention. For when you want to cut the same noise, work on your hairdo. Look for decoratives such as hairpins, tiaras, and clips. These may be the tiniest details but very essential ones that prove your focus and flair for fashion is well divided.

Reaching for red saris at the earliest? They are traditionally associated with functions like festivities and weddings, wearing a red sari under the sultry sun can be an absolute challenge due to the heat. It would be practical to look for saris curated from sheer or organza fabrics that bring lightness and add elegance to your looks.

The finest way to wear a see-through sari is to start with the first step, that is, to search for an ensemble designed from chiffon, georgette, or net. You can make many dreamy and breezy looks with these. With reference to Madhuri's look, the red hue created a contrast against the sheer material which amplified the beauty of her entire getup and made her look like a vision of royalty.

Advertisement

Do you love her ethnic look? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Nora Fatehi's Adidas under Rs 4K jacket is absolute color bliss perfect for Summer