Madhuri Dixit gives off royal vibes in luxe maroon saree from Shyamal and Bhumika worth whopping amount of ₹1.8L

Madhuri Dixit will always be the evergreen queen of Hindi cinema! Not just the dance skills but her cheerful charm and strong style statements have made her stand out over the years. In her latest photo shoot, the actress exuded regal elegance as she was draped in the beautiful and meticulously crafted maroon saree. That deep hue with neat pleats showed us the side of an actress we couldn’t help but admire. Let’s spill the amazing deets of her ensemble.

Bringing all royal feel to our Instagram feed, Madhuri Dixit shared a series of photos dressed in the stunning saree from Shyamal & Bhumika that came with a price tag of Rs 1,80,000. It was indeed rich and mesmerizing, igniting a desire to add this classic piece to our festive wardrobe.

Just a drape of this saree is enough to make everyone talk about you. It was made with a maroon velvet fabric and had precisely designed traditional lace. It also featured intricate detailing at the end of the pallu. The surprising twist? Well, the velvet saree also had a sheer pink fabric addition visible at the front.

The Dil toh pagal hai actress draped her saree royally with clean pleats at the front and pallu thrown on her shoulder that gracefully slipped on her arms with one side secured to the blouse.

Balancing the deep hue of her saree, the actress decided to style it with a minimal and soft-shaded blouse. It was a golden blouse with a scooped neckline and sleeveless design.

This isn’t the end. Her saree was indeed the masterpiece, but the actress definitely didn’t settle for fewer accessories. She highlighted her neck with the layered pearl choker necklace designed with a dangler element, and her ears were accentuated with the round stone-embellished stud earrings.

Moreover, her wrists were adorned with the beautiful traditional kada and ring, gracefully enhancing her ensemble.

She elevated her evergreen beauty with the subtle base, her eyes glowing with the shimmery eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, the cheekbones highlighted with warm-toned blush, and finally, her lips covered in pink-shade glossy lipstick.

Madhuri tied her hair back into a classy bun, with the front strands styled perfectly in the side partition.

From her impeccable choice of outfit to her accessories and evergreen beauty, Madhuri Dixit nailed the elegant look with royalty. She once again proved that she’s the queen of timeless style and fashion, and no one can beat her in this game.