Madhuri Dixit in a classic Gaurang Shah saree looks timeless as ever

It is well-established that Madhuri Dixit loves traditional sarees. The star’s traditional saree collection has always been envy-worthy. This time the star was spotted in a Gaurang Shah Classic. She gracefully posed in the statement-making designer saree and looked like the star she is. The Bollywood icon has always experimented with rich and vibrant sarees. Read ahead to style a designer saree as timelessly as the Dhak Dhak girl.

Madhuri Dixit in a Gaurang Shah Saree

If you have followed Madhuri Dixit, you already know she has a soft spot for saris. This Diwali season if you are looking for ideas to style your sarees, this Madhuri look should be on your radar. Over the years, the Maja Ma actress has pulled off several different saree looks. Recently, the star was spotted in a striking vibrant saree by Gaurang Shah on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 . The traditional colors of the designer saree include striking mustard, and extravagant red, with a rich purple border. The actress was styled by Ami Patel who paired the saree with a pink blouse that featured a modest neck and elbow-length sleeves.

To round off her look, the actress chose a gold bindi, a statement necklace, and matching earrings in gold tone. To accentuate her look she added a heavy gold bangle and statement rings. (Jewellery: Jaipur Gems, Anmol Jewellers) Going all-in with the traditional aesthetic, Madhuri Dixit went for lightly blow-dried into soft romantic curls with gorgeous flowers that accentuated her look. Her makeup look consisted of glossy lips, long lashes, and flushed cheeks. (Makeup: Vardan Nayak, Hair: Sheetal Khan)

If you’ve been thinking of ways to style your saree this festive season, you must take styling notes from none other than the saree queen herself.

Madhuri’s ethnic outfit gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

