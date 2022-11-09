Madhuri Dixit in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga dazzles like a desi star; Yay or Nay?

A good choice was made. Heading into the lehenga season feels extravagant. Madhuri Dixit's latest look was the one to get us excited to doll up. We secretly wish that it stays an eternal feeling and that weddings just don't stop. Let the good things happen and may we never mourn the loss of not having enough outfits. Of the many outfits that are dead, lehengas will leave you divided and this look you see here is a whole lot easier to put together.

Make like the Maja Ma actress all gold in a lehenga set. If you buy only one lehenga, opt for this regal one. Turn up the glamour with an ivory set so convincing. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel chose a three-piece set from Falguni Shane Peacock for the actress. Her latest look came as jazzed up as possible with a sleeveless cropped blouse that featured threadwork and multiple gold sequins that sat within the very many decorative patterns.