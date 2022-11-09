Madhuri Dixit in a Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga dazzles like a desi star; Yay or Nay?
Madhuri Dixit shines bright in her latest look. It looks all-ethnic, gold and great on her. This one reads picture-ready for the wedding season. What do you think?
A good choice was made. Heading into the lehenga season feels extravagant. Madhuri Dixit's latest look was the one to get us excited to doll up. We secretly wish that it stays an eternal feeling and that weddings just don't stop. Let the good things happen and may we never mourn the loss of not having enough outfits. Of the many outfits that are dead, lehengas will leave you divided and this look you see here is a whole lot easier to put together.
Make like the Maja Ma actress all gold in a lehenga set. If you buy only one lehenga, opt for this regal one. Turn up the glamour with an ivory set so convincing. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel chose a three-piece set from Falguni Shane Peacock for the actress. Her latest look came as jazzed up as possible with a sleeveless cropped blouse that featured threadwork and multiple gold sequins that sat within the very many decorative patterns.
We were also delighted that a white tasseled hem made itself seen here with how extra and cute it looked. Madhuri's lehenga was high-waisted, flared, and packed with threadwork foliage motifs and a broad, detailed border, all the charm done by a galore of sequins. There's no need to look for a dupatta and you could re-wear it with either matching accessories or take tips from Madhuri.
Madhuri's ethnic look gets MOOD as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale.
For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion
Also Read | Deepika Padukone's Louis Vuitton pumps and sling bag are all the chic with her co-ord set