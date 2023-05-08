Madhuri Dixit in a House of Masaba saree shows how to catch up with Summer florals in style

Knock, knock! No one's at your door, it's the rain out there. Gone are the days of Summer and now Monsoon is ready for its play. We understand it is no easy feat to rain-proof your closet instantly and some of us are too invested in the lessons that we learned in the humid season - to wear all things lightweight and floral. You're a smartie if you clearly got the point that we are a bit bummed out at the thought of letting go of the warm balmy days. But, we are also delighted to let you know of our sartorial backup plan - weddings (indoors, of course) are the sliver of hope that can easily let us wear anything and everything. The Real stuff: We saw a saree donned by the eternal diva Madhuri Dixit over the weekend and wanted it in our closet immediately.

Often admired to bits for her elegant and graceful style, Dixit has experimented with different types of sarees, ranging from traditional to contemporary styles. It once again looks like Summer and that is how it all began. Where there are prints, patterns and vibrance, one easily makes a fashion statement.

The Maja Ma actress wore a House of Masaba Floral Fantasy outfit. She opted for a classy floral print saree from designer Masaba Gupta’s collection. Sarees of the printed type are a popular choice for both casual and formal occasions, especially daytime shaadis. They come in a range of prints, from subtle to bold, and can be paired with a variety of different blouse styles to help amp up the glamour of your overall look.

Madhuri Dixit is a desi diva in a floral saree

This designer saree definitely suits our style for its multi-coloured and not overboard with print. It's balanced with how flowers are placed - not too close, not too far. With pretty blooms on it, the Dil To Pagal Hai actress looked stunning in this ethnic attire worth Rs 20,000. Her saree with an ivory base was curated from viscose crepe and was made ready with a tassel, and printed palla that stole the limelight in tandem with the mustard yellow sequin embroidered border.

Ain't no lie that it takes two to tango, her saree was teamed with a raw silk made, short-sleeved blouse. This too bore striking embroidered details and looked lovely on Madhuri. Blouses are an important part of an ensemble, as they can completely transform the look of the saree. There are multiple blouse designs for sarees, each with its own unique style and appeal.

She was styled by Tanya Mehta whose jewellery choices had a particular interest in Amrapali Jewels. A statement gold and silver oxidised drop earrings, rings, and studded bangles accessorised the desi diva's look. Earrings are key that can round off your look, as they can tuck the essence of sophistication into your outfit. While jhumkas are a classic choice for sarees and are perfect for traditional and festive occasions, find the new you need from Madhuri's look.

Her hair was styled into a side part and it was defined by waves. Madhuri put on eyeliner, a bindi and mauve lipstick to wrap up her look.

Do you love her attire? Let us know in the comments section.

