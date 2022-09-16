Madhuri Dixit in a Jigar Mali attire brings on ethnic shine like a diva; Yay or Nay?

Ethnic outfits continue to surprise us. Weddings, festivals, and such celebrations are the right time when you meet the ultimate glam core. When you have the right outfit of your dreams, it feels as though the joys of each function last longer than the previous. The magical feeling doesn't lie. If you couldn't guess this already with Madhuri Dixit's inspiration here, re-look maybe? This is a modish spin to the traditional kurta sets. A fashionable kurta in the making, that's right.

It's not every day you attend a function, so even if it's that once in a while look, own it like you'd love to. If you're lucky, you might just get to have the yummiest meals and deck up in the chicest ensembles. Ah, that feeling is something ineffable. The Kalank actress recently donned a Jigar Mali combo as chosen by Celebrity stylist Ami Patel. Let's unpack how to get your dose of orange-y, elegant and stylish touch of fashion.

Madhuri looks immensely stunning in a chanderi jacket which looks much like an Anarkali. This almost floor-length-reaching number had royalty oozing out with gold dori and aari embroidery on it. Even on a cold wedding morning, you wouldn't need extra layering to go with this outfit. It does it all, it does it the best. Also, put as a whole with straight-fit pants and an organza dupatta, Madhuri's outfit looked beautiful. Don't stop with this, make your ethnic look pop with statement gold and silver dangler earrings from Minerali. Her side-swept straight hairdo and matte makeup with eyeliner and bright lipstick tied her look together.