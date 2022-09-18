Madhuri Dixit in a Punit Balana saree proves it's easy to go bright and pink this festive season; Yay or Nay?

Let's play fashion. It's not just a day-long game. We all know it, outfits are something we look at every day from within our personal closet or on the internet. And when going out, attending weddings, or any such requirement rolls around, what is a better feeling than being associated with ensembles of many kinds? With September preparing for its finale soon, we're thinking how many festivals are too many in October? It's a mini holiday season, quite the active period for everything fun. It's also when sarees are working and living the hype but the deserve-it kind of life. Meet the glam you need with Madhuri Dixit's latest look.

Without having to trace the rising history of sarees and all of their royalty, let's get you to know all the details about this pink attire. As we make our onward fashion outings, the mission is to define elegance. For the movie promotions of Maja Ma, Madhuri was styled by Ami Patel and Tanya Mehta in a Punit Balana creation. The pretty rani pink stunner donned a block-printed saree that bore colourful geometrical motifs.



The saree's border was delightfully designed with pointed edges, made to look classy with Resham and mirror-work embroidery. A saree never fails both appearance and statement-wise. Hence the timeless title and a legion of fans. Teamed with a sleeveless and heavily embroidered blouse, colours are something you'll never get enough of with this one. Accessories take quite the space in Madhuri's looks for a glam reason. Wonderfully wrapped up with dangler earrings, a ring, and bangles, her look also included a middle-part straight hairdo with her hair left down and beautiful pink makeup.

