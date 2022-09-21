Madhuri Dixit in a Raw Mango and Amit Aggarwal saree shows how to stylishly glam up for festivals

What's as famous as a saree right now? More like the most-searched term every hour. Festivals aren't taking any break and October will commence sooner than you'll realise. Dussehra to Diwali, you have every excuse you need to cast your vote to desi ensembles from the first week until the end of the month. Celebrities are famous for giving style inspirations, showing royalty and glamour are easy to unlock and acing every outfit there can be. What are we famous for? Taking lessons and adding our own and living the best-dressed life. Contemporary and classy sarees with a side of indo-western, anyone? Switch up your fashion fuse right now like Madhuri Dixit.

Starting off everything on a good note translates to the best kind of looks. You have these proofs already. Now you take the call on what to wear when and how to look elegant with these fashion faceoffs and how you'd love to jump into the public eye. If moving away from what is traditional and beautiful isn't your forte, stick to the real essence with this 'Leela Bandhej' silk sari from Raw Mango. Styled by Ami Patel, the Maja Ma actress donned a Bandhani print ensemble and as we've come to expect, this classic print has made a successful renaissance. It also had gold hand-embroidered floral motifs and a pleated-like border.

She looked gorgeously green with the blouse teamed with Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar accessories from jhumkas to rings and bangles. You can also add your dose of mash-up to your ethnic look. Wait, Tejasswi Prakash wore the same saree in June this year and she gave it a stunning appeal with a hot pink blouse.

Shall we move to something modish now? If there's something that is super fashionable currently, it is a multi-coloured saree. You don't need to be subtle always, at least not during festivities. A candy is served to you via a saree. The colours are the most-telling feature here so, of course, our previous statement holds true. Dressed in an Amit Aggarwal pre-draped and pleated saree from the designer's 'Supernova' Couture collection which also looks like a gown came with a deep V neckline, colours placed as stripes and ruffles.