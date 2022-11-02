Madhuri Dixit in a Ridhi Mehra lehenga has best written all over with floral power and glam hues

Calling all lehengas, we need you, it's the auspicious season of weddings. As 2022 comes to a close, we can't help but confess that lehengas have had our backs through and through from festivals to shaadis. Lehengas are universally chic, downright show-stealing, and comfortable. The rise of favouritism can be linked to the references the fashion set of Bollywood so loves to give. They own probably every type of lehenga with varied options of colours, prints, and patterns. There is a lot to learn and unlearn as days pass by and Madhuri Dixit's latest look is on our current books.

As a perpetual hoarder of ensembles, we've well understood that old habits die hard and that we know we tend to look suss out for what's doing many rounds on the fashion block. Lehengas are hot again with celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Madhuri, and others giving us examples of never saying goodbye to these. Hooked again, here's a chic topper made to dominate.

Madhuri's recent look was a desi one with a creation from Ridhi Mehra. This regal attire looks timeless and like a hit already given the pretty placements of floral designs. This 'Quinn' navy blue set costs about a good Rs. 178,000 which offers a sleeveless blouse curated from raw silk and delicate and fine colourful embroidery. The V neckline number holds a hem with multiple beads and stones attached. This was paired up with a netted dupatta which had a ruffled hem and prettily designed border.

Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in a Ridhi Mehra three-piece lehenga set

Her high-waisted lehenga skirt made with the same fabric as her cropped blouse had big embroidered patterns full of colours and blossoms. On our mind right now for every right reason, Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel gave this desi look some accessories such as many rings, statement earrings, and a couple of kadas from Sheetal Zaveri.