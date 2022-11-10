Madhuri Dixit in a Ridhima Bhasin gharara makes us want to think gold and desi chic on repeat

Easy look ahead. The fashion world might have a new secret for you. Where there is gold, there's the glamour that comes as a gift. So, it is only fair we accept this hue and all of its goodness with open arms. To us, the best appears in the form of an outfit and that is this recently-spotted set as donned by Madhuri Dixit. The name that's everywhere for how effortlessly and elegantly she wears any ensemble given to her. Swearing another chic one is an ethnic outfit that defined her about last night's look.

We're so prone to attending weddings this season. But, what's the code? To live in the autumn spirit. How conditioned does it feel to have all your social media scrolls dominated by sarees and lehengas? Getting close enough attention are shararas and their sister-version, the great gharara. The Maja Ma actress keeps her fashion roll on-point with indo-western to ethnic and western wear. Her recent red carpet look has certainly captured our attention for its stunning appeal.

Madhuri graced us sartorially dressed in a Ridhima Bhasin creation picked out fresh of the 'Retro Love' series. We're intrigued by how the organza fabric sits immaculately within the heavy baggage of embellishments. It adds to the glory of it all and isn't it one of a kind? Ditch the regular crop tops and give it the joy of something trendy. This shows a jacket is as classy, sexy, and a bit warm as it comes. Styled by Ami Patel, the 55-year-old's anti-jacket looked instantly and incredibly dressy also with the scalloped hem.

Madhuri Dixit looks radiant in a Ridhima Bhasin ensemble

The diva's sleeveless jacket was teamed up with high-waisted and flared gharara bottoms. Madhuri's co-ordinated set that costs Rs. 155,000 also achieved an alluring status with a bulk of accessories from hoop earrings, studded rings, and a bracelet. While her nails had a colour soak of pink, her makeup chose a different colour route. It was deeper and in shades of brown and black for lipstick, eyeshadow, and eyeliner. Are you a fan of wavy hairdo, sleek hairdo, or say voluminous curls? Allow people to watch your way out to something simple and pretty. This one appears like a subtle take on an ultra-straight hairdo and is best for when you have too many hairstyle-related doubts. This can truly suit you well.