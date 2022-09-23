Madhuri Dixit in a Torani lehenga set gives another glam shot at elegance; Yay or Nay?
Madhuri Dixit takes us on an ethnic ride yet again. It's got prints, colours and what else are you looking for? It’s all in here.
Style-flashings of ethnic ensembles have become what looks like every day. There's probably no one who doesn't have a wedding to attend so what is the perfect time as good as now to give an exercise to your sartorial minds? It may or may take innovative liberty to make an outfit look the part but with this reference which is majestic at its core, there's no push needed. Madhuri Dixit has some laudable fashion leads, don't miss it.
A lehenga may be solely preserved for a celebration of something special. You don't really wear one every day and go nowhere unless you want to pile up some selfies. The Maja Ma actress kept the essence of contemporary cool in a lehenga set by Torani. Most of us have something in common: A love for a lehenga that's as old as we are probably. It somehow shapes to be a universal conversation starter.
Regardless of what you may have already given thought to, have this learned, you can never have too many prints and colours. This creation displayed here is from the Delhi-based designer's newest line 'Gulposh', yes it is as posh and pretty as an outfit can ever look.
Madhuri looked like a graceful ethnic star in Gulnar Khurshid Choli. Priced at Rs. 14,500 and fabricated with the soothing feels of slub silk, the burgundy, black, orange, and yellow short-sleeved blouse with double necklines and full sleeves was also teamed with a panelled skirt that had patches of beautiful prints (floral is enough to please us) stitched vertically and a dupatta. Special praises to the digital Bhagalpuri print and hand adda work made with gota. Also add charms to your look with rings, a Kada, and statement earrings. The actress' side-swept and clipped at the back hairdo looked as stunning as her makeup.
Madhuri's look is a MOOD on based on our #OMB scale ratings. What do you think?
