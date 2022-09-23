Madhuri Dixit in a Torani lehenga set gives another glam shot at elegance; Yay or Nay?

Style-flashings of ethnic ensembles have become what looks like every day. There's probably no one who doesn't have a wedding to attend so what is the perfect time as good as now to give an exercise to your sartorial minds? It may or may take innovative liberty to make an outfit look the part but with this reference which is majestic at its core, there's no push needed. Madhuri Dixit has some laudable fashion leads, don't miss it.

A lehenga may be solely preserved for a celebration of something special. You don't really wear one every day and go nowhere unless you want to pile up some selfies. The Maja Ma actress kept the essence of contemporary cool in a lehenga set by Torani. Most of us have something in common: A love for a lehenga that's as old as we are probably. It somehow shapes to be a universal conversation starter.

Regardless of what you may have already given thought to, have this learned, you can never have too many prints and colours. This creation displayed here is from the Delhi-based designer's newest line 'Gulposh', yes it is as posh and pretty as an outfit can ever look.