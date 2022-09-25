Madhuri Dixit in an Archana Jaju Anarkali set is dripping in charms of desi-ness; Yay or Nay?
Madhuri Dixit shows you how to deck up for the festive season. Hit up a beauteous delight of a look with this inspiration.
There is no ensemble like an ethnic creation that can stand a more deserving chance at being donned this festive season. Now is truly the time when we can look for what's new and trending with just a few days away from the start of an auspicious and glorious month. October is consumed by celebrations and what's your one fixed role to play? Dress up and toy with a dozen of outfits. Keep your trials going strong while we work on spamming you with celebrity-approved references. Here's one from Madhuri Dixit and it's now your turn to take the endeavour of making statements in an Anarkali set.
If you were to question us about Anarkalis thriving, these are doing great, busy impressing and getting its fan club to widen. The Maja Ma actress has kickstarted her promotions for the movie and she's making both heads turn and bagging headlines for her graceful looks. The latest she churned out looks like what an ideal festive-appropriate look should read like.
Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri's impactful and flawless glamour is the one to be appreciated. The actress donned an Archana Jaju beige Anarkali combo. Its fabric was a sign of opulence and regality for it was silk that was projected. The maxi-length kurta featured heavy mirror-work embroidery, short sleeves, and a scalloped hem.
While it offered everything pretty already, there was more to compliment it. The flared and panelled kurta was clubbed with an organza dupatta which flashed a highly alluring appeal with hand-painted Kalamkari motifs. The Rs 134,999 introduced us to the festive glow we need but when there's more to behold, we can become happy hoarders of allure. Would you trade anything for accessories like kolhapuri heels and drop earrings? Definitely not when it comes from celeb-voted hubs like Aprajita Toor and Curio Cottage. A bright lipstick, a thick eyeliner, and a straight plus slightly waved out hairdo, are your easy tickets to taking the most fabulous style trip.
We're rating Madhuri's ethnic look as a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
