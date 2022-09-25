Madhuri Dixit in an Archana Jaju Anarkali set is dripping in charms of desi-ness; Yay or Nay?

There is no ensemble like an ethnic creation that can stand a more deserving chance at being donned this festive season. Now is truly the time when we can look for what's new and trending with just a few days away from the start of an auspicious and glorious month. October is consumed by celebrations and what's your one fixed role to play? Dress up and toy with a dozen of outfits. Keep your trials going strong while we work on spamming you with celebrity-approved references. Here's one from Madhuri Dixit and it's now your turn to take the endeavour of making statements in an Anarkali set.

If you were to question us about Anarkalis thriving, these are doing great, busy impressing and getting its fan club to widen. The Maja Ma actress has kickstarted her promotions for the movie and she's making both heads turn and bagging headlines for her graceful looks. The latest she churned out looks like what an ideal festive-appropriate look should read like.



Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri's impactful and flawless glamour is the one to be appreciated. The actress donned an Archana Jaju beige Anarkali combo. Its fabric was a sign of opulence and regality for it was silk that was projected. The maxi-length kurta featured heavy mirror-work embroidery, short sleeves, and a scalloped hem.