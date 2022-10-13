Madhuri Dixit in an Arpita Mehta sharara set serves a golden Diwali style lesson; Yay or Nay?

This is probably our hundredth round of gazing at an ethnic ensemble. Every day has a different ensemble on the show so now you know why we do what we do. It's a clear indication that Diwali is coming to a close and our closets will only get heavier. You only need a little effort to look chic, do you know? Arpita Mehta's sharara set as approved by Madhuri Dixit is certainly fashionable and to nobody's surprise, it's rich in embroidery. That's the fashion designer's signature play.

And, boom, this is so gorgeous and gold! Sharara sets just so happen to look festive and bump up the glamourous style spirit. The Maja Ma actress proved that an ethnic ensemble can work best with a jacket. Now that's an autumn look to ace! It solves any, 'Where's the warmth?' question. So, no matter what the weather reads during festive days, you focus on how you will slay and shine.

All of this confidence comes to us as we place this reference on our mood board. Madhuri was styled by Ami Patel who opted for a hand-embroidered jacket with full sleeves, a V neckline, shoulder pads, and a front slit. While trends come, go and stay, Arpita's mirror-work aesthetic has contributed a lot to how we see an ensemble today.

This jacket was clubbed with flared, voluminous, and wide-leg sharara pants designed from organza. This fusion ensemble which costs Rs. 120,000 was styled by Ami Patel with a long necklace that had mini pearls and more, also a ring, and chunky earrings that clubbed her accessories together. The world who sees this star as stunning aced her look again with her wavy hairdo partially clipped at the back, mascara-clad eyelashes, and black eyeliner.