Madhuri Dixit in Faraz Manan sheer saree makes a shiny case for a wedding guest look; Yay or Nay?

A saree so sheer and nice, you'll want to wear it every day. We love Madhuri Dixit's latest look. Designed to shine, even your million-dollar question cum doubt that is 'How many sarees are too many?' would be forgotten. With you having to hover around your closet every single time an invitation plays as a reminder to pick yourself an ensemble or two, sarees can be your constantly-trusted bets. So, how would you assemble a beautiful collection or optimise it to the fullest? With colours, patterns, fabrics, blouses, and many such changes each saree can bring in. After all, what is as good as a change? Heraclitus's quote comes to our minds, "The Only Constant in Life Is Change."

Always an inspiration in a saree, the Maja Ma actress is all about shine and then some dressed in this emerald green creation. With Faraz Manan as the designer behind it, it's easy to say we're flattered. The wearer of all things chic too looked gorgeous and would this look once bookmarked let you down? Never. Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel chose a power player in the name of a see-through saree.

Madhuri Dixit shines in a Faraz Manan sheer saree

Madhuri's ensemble featured sequin embroidery which looked uniform given the fabric's hue. All green and ready to glow, it had a spectacular scalloped border that brimmed with sequin and beadwork. This matched on a sure-fire way to her sleeveless blouse. The stylist doubled the dose of sparkle for the 55-year-old diva with Joolry's bangles, chaandbali earrings, and rings. Also, to give you more good things, there's a bindi, ample eyeliner, and a glossy pout. Her hairdo had a middle part and was super straight.