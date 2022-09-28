Madhuri Dixit in Label Anushree lehenga brings on the Navratri glow like a glam girl; Yay or Nay?
Madhuri Dixit shows us how to get ready for the season like a desi girl in a lehenga.
It's working! All these desi outfit reminders are kicking in all sorts of excitement in us and we can't keep calm until we finally dress up in colours and prints. Madhuri Dixit confirms that there's more in the line. You've landed at a convincing and gratifying place to pick up your references if that's something you've been waiting to hear from us. Her latest is not just fresh but also so beautiful.
So, why do you need a lehenga? But we have a better question for you: why shouldn't you have another? It looks trustworthy for its floral print plus the show of bright colours. Remember that lehengas can get you through any occasion, any wedding, any festival and the rest is history that continues. So, cheers to embracing that feeling of joy and glam all season long. It's almost October, wake up and doll up! As the rise of lehengas continue, we look at the one donned by the Maja Ma actress.
We're absolutely drawn to this Label Anushree's creation, the Aranya lehenga. Showing us all the striking steps to colour our festival look vibrantly with a short-sleeved V-neck blouse, maxi flared skirt, and a two-toned bandhani print dupatta, she looked gorgeous. Madhuri's ensemble was a mix of floral print, bandhani print, and hand embroidery.
The 55-year-old made her ethnic look spellbinding with accessories like kadas, drop earrings, and rings. Look at the colour force here, it's strong and spot-on. Madhuri's hair was styled into a ponytail with tendrils left out. Black winged eyeliner and lipstick can lock your OOTD about right, may we correct ourselves, more than just right.
Madhuri's look gets a MOOD on our #OMB scale. What do you think?
