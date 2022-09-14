Madhuri Dixit in Prints By Radhika lehenga gave us a fresh glam and fancy floral inspiration; Yay or Nay?

Here shines our favourite print for the millionth time. Floral. On Wednesdays or any day, we're ever-elated to make glam our happy place with a print so extraordinary, and stellar. All that fame is for real, you know it too. It's almost like no day passes by without having this print seen at least once and sometimes if you're lucky you have flooded episodes of spottings to deal with. Anyways inspirations aren't really enough, it's all about weddings and festivals now and also flower power, don't forget! Ever giving us the best show of outfits, Madhuri Dixit serves what looks like a floral dream.

Back on the stunning diva role, Madhuri donned a floral printed lehenga set recently for a dance reality show. A look brought to the front along with Celebrity fashion stylist Ami Patel, the Kalank actress sparkled like a queen in this desi attire. It looked like we took a quick walk through a field with blossomed flowers under the bright sunshine skies. What a fresh soothing feeling to savour!

The 55-year-old looked beautiful in a Prints by Radhika three-piece combo which is a taste of richness from the brand’s Tropical Gardenia collection. Priced at Rs. 100,000, this green ensemble was creatively made with satin organza and silk blend. The flared printed skirt with high waist featured exquisite embellishments similar to what you see on the borders of the dupatta. Madhuri's hand-embroidered short-sleeved blouse had a square neckline and multiple details such as sequins, nakshi, dabka, mirrors, and moti.

Madhuri's desi diva look was replete with a sense of completeness with a chunky and statement-high necklace, a handcuff, earrings, and a ring. Her hair was left down with curls being opened and styled attractively. She also looked lovely with glossy lips, highlighted skin, mascara, and pink eyeshadow.