Madhuri Dixit in Vaayu's kurta set styled with a Prada bag shows team desi glam is the best

There is an outfit for everyone this season. We mean it. There's much glamour brewing and don't tell us you're ignoring all firecracker influences. You have only a few weeks left to light up your desi style. As we've not broken the buzz of how to get wholly into the festive glam madness, we caught a note of a simple outfit that can be saved and more importantly easily wearable all day. Madhuri Dixit is solely responsible for our attention being fixated on her. She is an actress who has an ace history of making pretty statements in ethnic outfits.

Like lehengas and sarees, a kurta set too has been around the sun for ages. Bollywood fashion legends from the vintage era have given us all sufficient proof. Tread over any location on the festive day dressed like a blue-ty in this set from Vaayu. This Rs.12,745 cannot look any more perfect. Giving in to a soothing marriage of hues, it produced an ombre effect. A match made in the sartorial heaven, this one attests to the statement that a desi outfit can never go wrong. The Maja Ma actress defined elegance as she donned her midi kurta which featured a narrow keyhole neckline and three-quarter sleeves.

Madhuri's kurta is definitely our top choice for one of the reasons: it has white floral thread embroidery. If you're someone who envies comfort as much as we do, this lightweight kurta can be worn with scallop hemmed palazzo pants which come along with the former piece. Playing further with all that we love here: prints and colours is the dupatta which had tassels tied up to it.