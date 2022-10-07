Madhuri Dixit in Vaayu's kurta set styled with a Prada bag shows team desi glam is the best
Madhuri Dixit kept her latest airport look fuss-free and luxed-out in blue and white. If your Diwali dreams sound similar, follow this guide for easy style tips.
There is an outfit for everyone this season. We mean it. There's much glamour brewing and don't tell us you're ignoring all firecracker influences. You have only a few weeks left to light up your desi style. As we've not broken the buzz of how to get wholly into the festive glam madness, we caught a note of a simple outfit that can be saved and more importantly easily wearable all day. Madhuri Dixit is solely responsible for our attention being fixated on her. She is an actress who has an ace history of making pretty statements in ethnic outfits.
Like lehengas and sarees, a kurta set too has been around the sun for ages. Bollywood fashion legends from the vintage era have given us all sufficient proof. Tread over any location on the festive day dressed like a blue-ty in this set from Vaayu. This Rs.12,745 cannot look any more perfect. Giving in to a soothing marriage of hues, it produced an ombre effect. A match made in the sartorial heaven, this one attests to the statement that a desi outfit can never go wrong. The Maja Ma actress defined elegance as she donned her midi kurta which featured a narrow keyhole neckline and three-quarter sleeves.
Madhuri's kurta is definitely our top choice for one of the reasons: it has white floral thread embroidery. If you're someone who envies comfort as much as we do, this lightweight kurta can be worn with scallop hemmed palazzo pants which come along with the former piece. Playing further with all that we love here: prints and colours is the dupatta which had tassels tied up to it.
The 55-year-old's recent airport look was rather light with minimal accessories. Let's talk about the hero of the show, the white Prada leather handbag with double handles and the logo in gold. Her block-heeled stilettos were rather different from the colour lot, it was nude and had triple straps. It fits well and looks classy along with her drop earrings, oversize black sunglasses, and stacked bracelets. Madhuri's wavy hairdo was styled into a side part and her pink pout looked attractive.
Can you rate her desi aiprort look on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale? (On-fleek, Mood, and Blah).
