Madhuri Dixit is giving BOSS LADY in black pantsuit worth Rs 68,400 from shelves of Ranna Gill

Madhuri Dixit has been in the industry for decades and still amazes her fans with her fashion choices. Serving one look after another, she has emerged as one of the true style icons to follow. For a recent event, she pulled out her best-power suit and looked absolutely gorgeous. Let us take a look at how she styled this outfit.

The Dhak Dhak girl started off with a waistcoat from Ranna Gill. The top featured a sleeveless cut and rhinestone detailing in the front. The black v-neck blouse came with a price tag of Rs. 14,800.

Styling it with matching trousers, the actor chose a pair of black pants. The bottoms mirrored the rhinestone detailing from the top. With a bootleg cut, the style is perfect for formal events and chic everyday wear. Designed by the same label, the pants cost Rs. 15,800.

Mrs Nene topped this matching set with a jacket from the same label. With a refined texture, the blazer featured a full-sleeve styling. With floral embroidery and crystal detailing, the overall is worth Rs. 30,800.

Flaunting her natural locks, Madhuri struck a stunning power pose for the camera. She completed this look with black heels. To complement the fit, she accessorized with a couple of rings on both hands.

For her makeup, the Bucket List actor opted for a simple look. Over a hydrating base, she applied some cheek tint and eyeliner. For final touches, she colored her lips in a peachy red shade.

What do you think of the actor’s look? Tell us in the comments below.