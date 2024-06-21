Madhuri Dixit Nene shows how to ace wedding guest style this season: Statement shoulder to added layers

When it comes to Madhuri Dixit Nene’s sartorial prowess, her choices are often described as embodying a sense of regal elegance. Her wardrobe is known for its graceful and sophisticated styles that exude an air of effortless charm.

Statement shoulders

If Barbie were asked to wear it, she would probably say yes in a jiffy. And who could blame her? Madhuri Dixit Nene’s all-pink JADE by Monica & Karishma ensemble is the perfect way to dazzle at a big fat Indian wedding. The label is renowned for presenting traditional Indian crafts in a refreshing light, and rightly so!

Paired with an intricately embroidered skirt, the unrestrained off-shoulder silhouette in organza is perfect for sneaking in ample dance moves. So, how about a neckline like that?

When confused about what to wear, the easiest way out is to show up in a saree. Nene is dressed in a Tarun Tahiliani couture saree with intricate aari work, complemented by an embroidered floral blouse featuring French knots. What especially catches the eye is the design of her blouse.

Notice how she makes the top a focal point in both of the above looks. She understands that the blouse can either make or break her look, even elevate it further.

Go big on prints

Dhak Dhak girl is seen here in a billowing Calliope printed lehenga set from Falguni Shane Peacock. Multicolored motifs in joyous shades of purple, magenta, orange, and yellow take over her silk skirt. The geometric patterns are further highlighted with florals at the hem.

Madhuri’s sleeveless blouse, featuring a daring plunge neckline in candy pink, boasts delicate micro polka dots and playful tassel adornments. If you are the ‘chill girl’ who loves to play dress-up with a touch of quirk, this is the look you should bookmark. Prints are an ideal way to make a statement without weighing yourself down.

In shades of berry, brown, and navy, evoking images of a blooming night garden, this Anita Dongre masterpiece is an instant conversation starter.

Now, do you want to lean towards printed silhouettes? Here is another option, this one from Torani.

Put the pants on

The decision does not have to always oscillate between a lehenga or a saree. Not so long ago, Madhuri Dixit Nene wore an Anamika Khanna flared pants set with a cape draped gracefully over her shoulders, a hallmark of Anamika’s design philosophy.

What is appropriate for a cocktail attire dress code? You can undoubtedly wear trousers. And Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Nikita Mhaisalkar pantsuit with gold baroque embellishments exemplifies sophisticated cocktail dressing.

Her Nupur Kanoi number is as traditional as it is contemporary and has just the right amount of drama. Comprising a hand-embroidered blazer and bustier with straight pants, it offers a refreshing break from wedding wardrobe monotony.

Play with layers

Repping Nupur Kanoi again, Madhuri Dixit Nene is seen wearing a sea green draped jacket set from the label. The asymmetric draping of the jacket in fluid fabric cascades elegantly when worn, with the skirt enhancing the fluidity. Together, they deliver a relaxed yet polished look.

