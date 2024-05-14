Madhuri Dixit’s colorful lehenga is making our hearts go Dhak Dhak with excitement
Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures in a colorful lehenga from designers Falguni and Shane Peacock and we are definitely adding it to our cart.
Madhuri Dixit has been capturing our hearts for over three decades, evoking the spirit of traditional weaves alongside her versatile skills. Throughout her illustrious career, she wore many amazing saris and lehengas demonstrating her eternal love for ethnic attires.
Madhuri Dixit possesses a large fanbase of fans who are big fans of her ethnic outfits. Whether it is Diwali, a casual outing, a wedding, or appearing as a judge on reality shows, her followers eagerly wait for her style choices.
The style icon is someone who continuously experiments with sarees and lehengas by different designers, and her latest look is also no exception. Unleash your inner style icon with the aid of Madhuri Dixit's latest appearance to add subtle beauty and grace to your persona.
Madhuri Dixit’s latest look
The cornerstone of Madhuri Dixit Nene's wardrobe is the stunning six-yard staple and sarees. Her latest look features a vibrant lehenga coming from designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Her lehenga was a beautiful combination of colors and patterns. It consisted of a sleeveless pink blouse adorned with delicate silver sequins scattered all over, adding a touch of sparkle. The blouse also had orange floral borders along the hem, adding a vibrant contrast.
The actress paired her blouse with a flowy skirt featuring geometric patterns in shades of purple, orange, and pink, along with floral prints on the white base. This combination of colors and patterns created a visually striking look. to complete her outfit, the Tezaab actress chose a pink dupatta that matched the blouse, tying the whole look together.
Madhuri Dixit’s glam and accessories
The Hum Apke Hain Kaun actress’ accessories were equally stunning. She adorned herself with a choker set featuring pink stones accented with delicate white tassel detail. Matching earrings adorned her ears, completing the look. Additionally, she accessorised with matching kadas and rings.
Madhuri’s makeup was exquisitely subtle which highlighted her inherent beauty. Her beauty options featured nude lipstick giving her face a soft look. her eyebrows were perfectly arched, defining her face and enhancing her eyes. Her eyes were highlighted with light eyeshadow that complemented her features and she imparted a healthy glow to her complexion with flushed cheeks which also finished her radiant look. Madhuri decided to go with an open hairstyle with soft waves that fell gently over her shoulders.
For those looking for reliable Indian attire, Madhuri Dixit’s colorful lehenga is a terrific option. With colorful hues, this lehenga can be worn at any event, including weddings and celebrations and it is also suitable for an evening function.
